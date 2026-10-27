Globalservicelinker Announces Strategic Consortium For Next-Generation Hospitality And Entertainment Concept In Batumi

Batumi at night

The company brings together international investment expertise, experienced developers and engineering specialists to advance an ambitious destination concept.

- Mirza Tchagalidze

BATUMI, GEORGIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GlobalServiceLinker LLC, the Batumi-based investment advisory and project development company behind HalloBatumi, has announced the formation of a dedicated development consortium bringing together experienced construction partners, engineering expertise and international investment coordination for a new hospitality and entertainment initiative in Georgia.

The consortium has been assembled specifically for the planned development, combining the financial and commercial expertise of GlobalServiceLinker with the technical capabilities of established Georgian property developers.

The initiative is being advanced under the conceptual and investment leadership of Alexander Abraham, Managing Director of GlobalServiceLinker LLC, while construction planning, engineering coordination and technical implementation are being led by Georgian development specialist Mirza Tchagalidze.

The participating construction partners bring experience from completed real estate developments, providing an established technical foundation for the planned project.

Further details of the initiative are scheduled to be presented in November 2026.

A New Approach to Development in Batumi

Batumi has experienced substantial real estate development over recent years, attracting international property investors, hotel operators and developers to Georgia's Black Sea coast.

As the city's accommodation infrastructure continues to expand, GlobalServiceLinker believes the next stage of development will increasingly depend on creating new tourism demand rather than simply increasing the supply of residential and hotel properties.

The company sees integrated hospitality and entertainment concepts as an opportunity to strengthen Batumi's appeal as an international destination.

"Batumi has spent years building the infrastructure to welcome the world. Now it is time to create more reasons for the world to come," said Alexander Abraham, Managing Director of GlobalServiceLinker LLC.

"The next stage is not simply about adding buildings to the skyline. It is about connecting hospitality, entertainment, investment and visitor experiences into commercially sustainable destinations."

Bringing Together Capital, Vision and Construction Expertise

Unlike a conventional property development undertaken by a single construction company, the new initiative is being structured around a dedicated consortium of experienced development and technical partners.

The participating companies contribute complementary capabilities in construction, engineering, project execution and development management.

Mirza Tchagalidze is responsible for coordinating the technical development and construction-related activities, drawing on the experience of the participating developers and engineering teams.

Alexander Abraham leads the overall commercial concept, investment strategy and international capital coordination through GlobalServiceLinker and its investor relationships.

The division of responsibilities is intended to combine a clearly defined commercial vision with the technical resources necessary to execute a complex development.

"Capital can finance a building. Engineering can construct it. But only a shared vision can turn it into something extraordinary," Abraham said.

The consortium model is designed to bring together established expertise rather than rely on a single organization to provide every aspect of project development.

Engineering the Vision

For Mirza Tchagalidze, the new initiative represents an opportunity to combine experienced construction partners and engineering specialists around a development concept extending beyond conventional residential construction.

The technical team is expected to coordinate the project's architectural, structural and construction requirements as the development progresses.

"We are bringing together the experience of proven developers and engineers to build something Georgia has not experienced in this form before," said Mirza Tchagalidze, who leads the consortium's construction and engineering coordination.

"Our responsibility is to transform an ambitious vision into a real, functioning destination. We are not simply constructing buildings. We are creating the foundation for something that can become part of Batumi's future identity."

The consortium's construction partners have experience in completed property developments, while the new initiative is intended to introduce a broader combination of hospitality and entertainment functions.

Specific technical details and project components will be announced at a later stage.

GlobalServiceLinker and HalloBatumi: Connecting International Investors With Development Opportunities

GlobalServiceLinker reports having facilitated approximately 1,000 real estate sales since its establishment, developing an international investor network and extensive relationships within Batumi's property sector.

Its German-language information and investment platform, HalloBatumi, provides international clients with access to market information, investment opportunities and practical guidance related to property acquisition and business activities in Georgia.

The company's growing involvement in project development reflects a strategic expansion beyond conventional property brokerage.

For the new initiative, GlobalServiceLinker is responsible for developing the commercial concept, coordinating investment participation and connecting the project with its international investor network.

"We have helped investors acquire approximately 1,000 properties. Our next ambition is to help create the kind of destinations that give those investments a stronger economic environment," Abraham explained.

The company considers the integration of investment planning, operational concepts and professional construction expertise increasingly important as Batumi's property market matures.

Hospitality and Entertainment as Complementary Economic Activities

Integrated hospitality developments can combine several functions that contribute to a destination's commercial attractiveness.

Accommodation, restaurants, leisure facilities, cultural experiences and entertainment venues may serve different visitor groups while generating complementary economic activity.

GlobalServiceLinker believes such concepts could contribute to Batumi's longer-term tourism diversification, particularly by creating additional reasons for visitors to travel outside the traditional summer season.

"A hotel gives people somewhere to stay. Entertainment gives them a reason to travel. Together, they can create a destination," Abraham said.

The company emphasizes that successful implementation requires more than an attractive architectural design. It depends on professional management, realistic demand assessments, reliable construction execution and a sustainable operating model.

The new consortium is being organized around these considerations, with separate responsibilities for investment coordination, conceptual development and technical execution.

A Vision Beyond Conventional Real Estate

The initiative reflects a broader ambition to strengthen Batumi's international profile through developments that combine commercial viability with distinctive visitor experiences.

GlobalServiceLinker believes the city has an opportunity to build on its existing tourism infrastructure by introducing additional hospitality and entertainment attractions.

The consortium intends to explore this opportunity through a project designed specifically around the interaction of accommodation, leisure and visitor-oriented services.

"We are not trying to build another landmark that people photograph from the outside. Our ambition is to create a place people will travel to experience from the inside," Abraham stated.

For the participating partners, the collaboration represents a shared commitment to combining international investment with Georgian construction expertise.

Further Details Expected in November

GlobalServiceLinker and the participating development partners expect to present additional information about the initiative in November 2026.

The forthcoming announcement will provide further details of the project's concept, planned components and development objectives.

Until then, the companies are focusing on the organizational and technical preparations necessary to advance the initiative.

"The most important projects begin long before the first concrete is poured. They begin when the right people come together around a vision worth building," Abraham concluded.

About GlobalServiceLinker LLC

GlobalServiceLinker LLC is a Batumi-based real estate investment advisory and project development company serving international investors interested in Georgia.

The company reports approximately 1,000 real estate sales facilitated since its establishment and provides services involving property acquisition, investment coordination, financing assistance, company formation and property management.

Through its German-language platform HalloBatumi, GlobalServiceLinker publishes market information and supports international clients exploring real estate and business opportunities in Georgia.

Website:

About the Development Consortium

The development consortium has been established specifically for the planned hospitality and entertainment initiative in Batumi.

It brings together experienced Georgian construction companies, engineering specialists and international investment coordination under a collaborative development structure.

Alexander Abraham leads the project's conceptual and investment strategy, while Mirza Tchagalidze coordinates construction planning, engineering and technical execution.

Further information regarding the participating development partners and the project itself is expected to be released in November 2026.

More information:

Alexander Abraham

GlobalServiceLinker

+ +995 555 23 92 50

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