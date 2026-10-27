GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For international buyers visiting the Canton Fair, the practical question is no longer simply where to buy racks, but how to identify a Global Leading Warehouse Racking System Manufacturer that can connect structural design, product selection, manufacturing, delivery, and installation support with real warehouse conditions. Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd., presents one example of how a Chinese manufacturer is addressing that requirement through a broad Warehouse Racking System portfolio and project-based engineering support.HEDA SHELVES at the 140th Canton FairThe 140th Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou in three phases from October 15 to November 4, 2026. HEDA SHELVES has confirmed participation during Phase 1, October 15 to 19, and Phase 2, October 23 to 27, with multiple booths covering shelving and storage products.The timing is relevant to warehouse operators. Warehouse automation order intake increased 7% year on year in 2025, while 2026 demand is expected to become more broadly distributed across both large companies and mid-sized businesses. At the same time, integration complexity remains a major barrier to automation projects. This places more emphasis on flexible storage infrastructure that can fit existing forklifts, pallet flows, picking methods, and future automation rather than forcing every warehouse into the same layout.From Rack Supplier to Warehouse Solution PartnerGuangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd was founded in 2001. Its warehouse racking operations are supported by a roughly 30,000-square-meter manufacturing facility and a team of more than 300 people. The website also presents more than 10,000 completed warehouse storage cases, giving the business a substantial base of project experience across different industries and operating environments.The important point is not scale alone. Warehouse Racking projects depend on how accurately the system reflects the customer's inventory and material-handling process. HEDA's workflow covers requirement discussion, layout planning, CAD drawings, 3D rendering, production, shipment, and installation guidance. Its solution range addresses general warehousing, 3PL logistics, retail and e-commerce, cold storage, food and beverage, chemicals, building materials, auto parts, agriculture, lumber, and hardware storage.This project-led approach matters because rack height, aisle width, beam level, pallet size, load capacity, forklift type, SKU count, and stock rotation rules all affect the final design. A system that performs well in a fast-moving distribution center may be inefficient in a cold room or a warehouse holding long construction materials.Selective Pallet Racking Systems as a Core SolutionAmong HEDA's main products, selective pallet racking systems are a practical reference point because they are widely used where operators need direct access to individual pallets. The system uses upright frames and adjustable horizontal beams, allowing storage levels to be reconfigured as pallet dimensions or inventory profiles change. Single-deep layouts prioritize accessibility, while double-deep configurations increase density with some reduction in immediate pallet access.This flexibility makes selective pallet racking systems suitable for warehouses with many SKUs, frequent picking, mixed pallet sizes, or product ranges that change over time. They can be used in general distribution, manufacturing, food and beverage, retail logistics, and other palletized storage operations.HEDA's wider Warehouse Racking range also covers drive-in racking for higher-density storage of repeated SKUs, radio shuttle racking for semi-automated pallet movement, gravity flow racking for stock rotation, push-back systems, cantilever racking for long or irregular materials, and VNA solutions for narrower aisle layouts. For operations needing additional usable floor area, the portfolio includes rack-supported, shelving-supported, cantilever, and structural steel mezzanine systems. Industrial shelving options include longspan shelving, light and medium-duty shelving, carton flow, and mobile shelving.What Real Projects ShowCompleted projects provide a more useful picture of manufacturing capability than product descriptions alone. In a 5,000-square-meter distribution warehouse project in Panama, HEDA combined selective pallet racking and double-deep racking. The installation used rack heights of up to 13 meters and storage layers designed for approximately 2,500 kg, with on-site engineering support during installation and final adjustment.A cold-storage project in Malaysia used a semi-automatic radio shuttle system in a 1,000-square-meter pineapple cold room. The 8-meter-high layout was designed for approximately 1,000 to 2,000 kg per storage layer or shuttle position. The project focused on increasing storage density while reducing unnecessary forklift travel inside the refrigerated area, an operational issue that affects both handling efficiency and cold-store space utilization.In Mexico, a general warehouse adopted heavy-duty selective pallet racking with five beam levels and a stated capacity of 1,500 kg per layer. The objective was straightforward: use more vertical space without losing direct forklift access to individual pallet positions. These examples show why racking selection is better treated as an engineering decision than a catalog purchase.Manufacturing and Engineering Behind the SystemHEDA's production process begins with Q235 cold-rolled steel and includes incoming material inspection, punching, cutting, forming, welding, surface treatment, powder coating, final inspection, and export packaging. For selective systems, components include uprights, box beams, wire decking, footplates, row spacers, pallet stops, column guards, guide rails, and labeling accessories. The exact configuration can therefore be adjusted to the warehouse footprint and load profile rather than being limited to a fixed standard size.Design support is another practical part of the offering. CAD floor plans help establish rack position and aisle geometry before production, while 3D renderings make it easier for warehouse teams to review access routes, storage levels, and operational zones. This can reduce layout changes after equipment reaches the site and gives procurement, engineering, and operations teams a common reference during approval.Warehouse Racking Is Moving Toward FlexibilityThe direction of the warehouse sector favors systems that can adapt as inventory, automation, and distribution models change. Growth in automated pallet handling, mobile material transport, robotic picking, and warehouse software does not eliminate the need for physical racking. Instead, it raises the importance of rack geometry, load consistency, aisle planning, and system compatibility.For manufacturers such as HEDA SHELVES, this means the role of a Warehouse Racking System supplier is increasingly connected to engineering coordination. Selective systems may remain the right answer for high-SKU operations, while radio shuttle, drive-in, double-deep, mezzanine, or mixed layouts can be used where density or vertical expansion is more important.A Canton Fair View of HEDA SHELVESThe Canton Fair provides international buyers with a direct setting to compare manufacturers, examine product structures, and discuss real project requirements. HEDA SHELVES brings more than two decades of manufacturing experience, a broad warehouse product range, in-house design support, and documented projects across multiple countries and industries to that discussion. Its exhibition history also includes the Canton Fair and international logistics events in markets such as Germany, the United States, Mexico, Dubai, and Thailand.Rather than treating“global leading” as a marketing label, buyers can evaluate a manufacturer through measurable questions: Can it design around the warehouse operation, supply the appropriate rack type, document load requirements, support installation, and show comparable completed projects? HEDA SHELVES has built its Warehouse Racking offering around these project stages, with selective pallet racking systems remaining one of its most broadly applicable solutions.Official website: .

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

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Canton Fair Spotlight: Global Leading Warehouse Racking System Manufacturer From China HEDA SHELVES News Provided By Globalso October 27, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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