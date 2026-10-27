BMTC To Open AI Home Innovation Hub In Dubai As CASABOT System Integrator

CASABOT and BMTC leadership teams

Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Chief Executive Officer of CASABOT and Mr Ali Al Mazroei, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahri & Mazroei Group listening to their teams presentation

Mr Ali Al Mazroei, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahri & Mazroei Group experiencing live the Augmented Reality applied to the AI Innovation center

The standfirst: BMTC will design, install, commission and support the CASABOT AI Home across the UAE, with a walk-through AI Home at its Port Saeed headquarters

- Mario Schiano Lo Moriello, Chief Executive Officer, CASABOTDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CASABOT, the Dubai-headquartered developer of privacy-first home intelligence, today announced the appointment of Bahri & Mazroei Trading Co. LLC (BMTC) as system integrator for the CASABOT AI Home in the United Arab Emirates.BMTC, part of the Bahri & Mazroei Group, is one of the UAE's established providers of electrical, lighting and building-technology solutions, and has supplied landmark projects including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro and Dubai International Airport. The appointment brings that experience to the next generation of homes and hotels in the region.A dedicated system integrator for the AI HomeBMTC will design, specify, install and commission the CASABOT AI Home in residential developments and hotels, drawing on 58 years in lighting and intelligent building systems, and will support each installation after handover.The appointment follows CASABOT's partner-led model, in which system integrators lead design, installation and on-site support for each project. BMTC will draw on the Group's network of showrooms across the UAE and on BMTC's Learning Academy in Dubai, where the system was first demonstrated to the Group's teams earlier this year.The AI Home, private by designHiveOS, CASABOT's device-unification layer, runs locally on hardware installed in the home and brings more than 3,000 device brands across Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, Matter, DALI and other protocols into a single system. BOTty, the platform's AI agent, understands natural language in 92 languages and dialects; its conversations are processed on CASABOT's own infrastructure and deleted when each session ends. No resident data is stored outside the home, and the home's local automation continues to run without an internet connection.That architecture answers a question that has followed the smart-home category since its inception: where household data goes and who can see it. It also aligns with the UAE's stated ambition, set out in the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031, to be among the leading nations in the adoption of AI.CASABOT was founded in 2025 and is live in seven countries.The BMTC AI Home Innovation HubThe centrepiece of the relationship is the BMTC AI Home Innovation Hub, a permanent, fully installed AI Home at BMTC's headquarters in Port Saeed, Dubai, opening in October 2026.It is the world's first venue of its kind. Where AI in the smart-home market has so far sat inside single-brand ecosystems and run on fixed schedules, the AI Home at the Hub works across brands, responds to voice, app and augmented-reality control, and learns the household's routines rather than following a timetable, with no resident data stored outside the home. The Hub is a live residence, not a product display: visitors speak to the home, move through it and watch lighting, climate, security and entertainment respond as one system.The Hub is intended for developers, hotel operators, consultants and system integrators specifying their next projects, and for homeowners who want to experience the AI Home before it is installed in their own property. It will also serve as the training ground for BMTC's technical teams.Executive commentMario Schiano Lo Moriello, Chief Executive Officer of CASABOT, said:"The UAE has set out to lead the world in artificial intelligence, and the home is where most people will first live with it every day. We built CASABOT so that this intelligence works for the household, with no resident data stored outside the home. BMTC has spent 58 years putting the electrical and lighting backbone into the buildings this country is known for, and brings the integration discipline the AI Home needs in a developer's building or a hotel. Together we will bring the next generation of living to homes across the region and define this category rather than follow it."Mr Ali Al Mazroei, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahri & Mazroei Group, said:"Our Group has introduced new categories of building technology to the UAE for close to six decades, from lighting to intelligent building systems. The AI Home is the next of those categories. What persuaded us was seeing the system live at our Academy: it works locally, and it works with the devices our customers already install. As system integrator, BMTC will put it into buildings to the standard our clients expect, and the Innovation Hub will let developers, consultants and homeowners see exactly what that means. We remain committed to bringing innovative solutions to the UAE market."AvailabilityDesign and installation enquiries for the CASABOT AI Home are handled by BMTC. Visits to the BMTC AI Home Innovation Hub can be arranged through BMTC from its opening in October 2026.System integration and installation: Bahri & Mazroei Trading Co. LLC (BMTC), Toll-free: 800 BMTC (800 2682), Tel: +971 4 269 1610, Email:...,About CASABOTCASABOT ("The AI Home") is a privacy-first, edge-native home intelligence platform built on two proprietary components: HiveOSTM, the local device-unification layer, and BOTtyTM, the on-device AI agent. HiveOS runs locally on hardware in the home; BOTty's conversations are processed on CASABOT's own infrastructure and deleted when each session ends. No resident data is stored outside the home. CASABOT sells through distributors and system integrators to residential developers and hotel operators. Founded in 2025, CASABOT is headquartered at Gate Avenue, DIFC, Dubai, with operations in Switzerland, Georgia, India and Pakistan.About BMTCEstablished in 1968, Bahri & Mazroei Trading Co. (BMTC) is one of the UAE's established providers of electrical, lighting, building-technology and integrated engineering solutions. With decades of experience serving major infrastructure, commercial, hospitality and residential developments, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Metro and Dubai International Airport, BMTC has contributed to the UAE's growth through innovative technologies and reliable technical expertise. BMTC provides system integration services covering solution design, installation, commissioning and technical support, and serves as System Integrator in the CASABOT partnership. BMTC is part of the Dubai-based Bahri & Mazroei Group. |Media contactsCASABOT:...BMTC: Ahmed Meshref, Manager – Marketing, Communication & CSR, Mobile: +971 56 415 9579, Email:...

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BMTC to Open AI Home Innovation Hub in Dubai as CASABOT System Integrator News Provided By CASABOT Technology Ltd. October 27, 2026, 06:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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