Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2026 Draws US$385 Million In Tourism Proposals

B2B Sessions

FAM Trip organized for the International Delegation

International buyers from 34 countries joined 10,263 B2B meetings in Bhopal

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart (MPTM) 2026, held from 7 to 10 October at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in Bhopal, brought together domestic and international tourism stakeholders to explore investment, business and destination development opportunities across the state. The event attracted proposed private-sector tourism investments worth approximately US$385.3 million and recorded 10,263 business-to-business (B2B) meetings.More than 600 stakeholders participated, including over 100 international tour operators from 34 countries and 180 domestic tour operators representing 15 Indian states. The programme highlighted opportunities across hospitality, wildlife, heritage, spiritual tourism, rural experiences, adventure, destination weddings, Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), and film tourism.Investment Proposals and Tourism InfrastructureAmong the major proposals, A.R.M. Foods Private Limited outlined an investment of approximately US$87.7 million for an international-standard golf course, villas, a wellness resort and a luxury hotel at Ramgarh in Sehore district. The project is expected to generate more than 920 direct jobs.Rajsan Hotels proposed approximately US$53.7 million for wildlife resorts in the peripheral areas of Bandhavgarh, Satpura and Kanha, with an estimated 375 direct jobs. Atmosphere Group proposed investments of approximately US$51.7 million across Ujjain, Indore and wildlife destinations.Other significant proposals included approximately US$31 million from Sarv Group, including a planned ultra-luxury resort in Madhai, Satpura, in partnership with Taj Safaris; approximately US$20.7 million for a Ramada Resort by Wyndham in Omkareshwar by MRVH Resorts; and approximately US$13.4 million for the redevelopment of the 350-year-old Lunera Sarai in Mandu as a Welcomehotel by ITC. Additional proposals included a waterfront resort near Khajuraho, sustainable wildlife resorts, and hotel and luxury accommodation projects in Ujjain and Mandu.Letters of Award included a proposed resort in Orchha valued at approximately US$5.2 million and a heritage hotel at Lakshmipur Palace in Panna valued at approximately US$1 million.The event also highlighted the state's wider tourism investment track record. Over the past decade, private tourism investments have totalled approximately US$409.4 million. Development initiatives have included the leasing of 91 government land parcels and 12 heritage properties, the addition of 9,608 rooms and the creation of 38,432 employment opportunities. Madhya Pradesh currently has 18 operational five-star hotels, with plans for 15 additional five-star properties by 2027.Industry Partnerships and Ease of Doing BusinessMPTM 2026 brought together tourism businesses, investors and public-sector organisations to discuss collaboration across destination management, visitor services, skills development and tourism infrastructure. Six MoUs were exchanged during the opening programme, while the wider event featured strategic agreements and collaborations across digital tourism, rural accommodation, film tourism, adventure and heritage conservation.Explurger was associated with plans for multilingual tourist assistance and 1,000 QR-based information boards across 100 destinations. Gram Stay focused on digitising rural tourism and homestay bookings, while collaborations involving TVF and KRARK Family Office addressed film tourism, AVGC skills, content development and a proposed Museum of Storytelling.Other initiatives included collaboration with the Adventure Tour Operators Association of India on safety procedures and capacity-building; NATRAX on motorsports and automobile tourism; and the Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management, Gwalior, on training 100 tourist vehicle drivers. Heritage conservation planning for Orchha and military tourism initiatives also featured in the programme.Dr. Ilayaraja T., Secretary, Tourism and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, emphasised the importance of“Strengthening Ease of Doing Business Is Our Priority.” The state's approach includes the“3Gs” framework-Guides, Guidelines and Gear-alongside a comprehensive tourism roadmap for 2028. The focus is on supporting larger investors while also creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs, rural communities and homestay operators.MICE, Adventure and Destination ExperiencesThe Travel Mart explored opportunities to position Bhopal and Indore as destinations for meetings, conferences and business events. Destination weddings were another focus, with Orchha, Khajuraho, Maheshwar, Mandu and Gwalior among the locations discussed for wedding-related travel and associated hospitality services.Adventure tourism was identified as a potential growth area, with discussions covering safety standards, trained guides and the proposal to designate 2027 as the“Year of Adventure.” Wildlife and nature-based tourism also remained central, with destinations including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura and Panna offering opportunities to develop visitor experiences linked to conservation and local communities.Rural tourism and traditional crafts were showcased through an exhibition featuring 177 stalls. The Eco Village and Artisan Pavilion highlighted community-based tourism and crafts such as Bagh print, Chanderi textiles, Bhil art and Batik, connecting local enterprises with travel trade representatives and potential tourism partners.Digital Innovation and Sustainable TourismDigital initiatives showcased at the event included the Madhya Pradesh Tourism website, which provides information in Hindi, English, German, Spanish, French and Japanese. The MP Travel Handbook incorporates 360-degree views, virtual-reality links, maps, audio content and AI-supported storytelling. The AI avatar Mowgli is designed to provide personalised itinerary suggestions and help visitors discover destinations and experiences across the state.Sustainability was also reflected in event operations through paperless processes, efforts to reduce single-use plastic and paper, electric-vehicle transport and the use of traditional earthen cups.Delegates were offered opportunities to experience Bhopal's heritage and natural surroundings through activities around Upper Lake, Kamla Park and Van Vihar. A total of 149 delegates recorded 338 activity selections, including shikara rides, heritage walks, bird walks, yoga and helicopter joy rides.Regional Cuisine and Cultural HeritageMadhya Pradesh's cuisine and cultural traditions formed part of the delegate programme. Regional dishes included Dal Bafla, kodo-methi rice, millet breads, chakki ka saag and Burhanpur mawa jalebi, alongside other traditional preparations and sweets.The cultural presentation Amritasya Madhya Pradesh, directed by Maitreyi Pahadi, brought together more than 100 artists in a dance-drama drawing on the state's historical, spiritual and cultural narratives. Its themes included Bhimbetka, Sanchi, Khajuraho, Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar, the Narmada Aarti and Simhastha 2028. An influencer interaction featuring celebrity chef Ranveer Brar also formed part of the wider programme.Strengthening International Tourism TradeMadhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2026 provided a platform for international buyers, domestic tour operators, hospitality businesses and local tourism enterprises to explore partnerships, develop itineraries and identify investment opportunities. The 10,263 B2B meetings represented a 14% increase over the approximately 9,000 meetings reported for the 2025 edition.With proposed tourism investments of approximately US$385.3 million, participation from more than 34 countries and engagement across a broad range of tourism sectors, the event highlighted Madhya Pradesh's efforts to expand its tourism infrastructure, strengthen international trade connections and create opportunities for both established businesses and local communities.

ZM

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board

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Madhya Pradesh Travel Mart 2026 Draws US$385 Million in Tourism Proposals News Provided By Vinsan Graphics October 27, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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