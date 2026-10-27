350 Cities, 600 Care Managers, 97% Women: Samarth's 10Th Anniversary Celebrations Go To Different Cities Across India

Samarth Team in Chandigarh Gives a Cheer

10 Years of Being There

Samarth has spent 10 years developing, improving, setting standards and delivering elder care via a care system that is a combination of Tech-and-Touch.

- Asheesh Gupta, Founder & CEO Samarth Elder CareNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Samarth, one of India's leading elder care organizations, spent October 2026 celebrating its 10th anniversary on the road. Over 23 days, its teams travelled to different cities to celebrate with the elders in its care, their families and the care managers who support them every day.A Journey Across the CountryThe journey began in New Delhi on October 1, which is also celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons. From there it continued to Lucknow, then Indore and Chandigarh on the same day, then on to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, Hyderabad and Dehradun. In the final week the teams headed east to Kolkata, spent a single day in both Jamshedpur and Ranchi, and will close the tour in Coimbatore on October 27.Samarth is deeply connected and not just in the big metro cities. So, Lucknow, Indore, Chandigarh, Nagpur, Jamshedpur and Ranchi were as much a part of the tour as Mumbai or Chennai, because many older Indians live in these cities while their children have moved away to other cities or countries. For its more remote locations, Samarth will host online anniversary events in the coming weeks, so that no city, team or elder is left behind.Every event is centered on two simple acts. Elders planted a seed and carried the pot home, a sign of growth and of a full life lived in familiar surroundings. Care managers wrote their pledge to the elders they serve, on a brick. The bricks from every city are now on their way to Samarth's Gurugram office, where they will be laid out to build a Wall of Trust.“In Lucknow, in Chennai, in Ranchi, elders welcomed our teams as if we were their own children. Our care managers saw, in one room, every family they have stood beside. Almost everywhere we went the atmosphere was emotional and led to a deep sense of fulfilment", said Asheesh.The 10-Year Journey to Being Highlighted as The Benchmark for Elder Care in India.Samarth began in 2016 with one question. Who cares for a parent the way their own child would, when that child cannot be there? Founder Asheesh Gupta, set out to answer this question, and by the end of the first-year Samarth had reached 50 cities.By 2018 Samarth had created a new profession in India, the Care Manager, and a year later aligned every team on one standard,“Care Like Son and Daughter.” During the pandemic it opened COVID care centres in rural Uttarakhand and Jharkhand and ran the National Elderline across centres in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand.The years since have brought technology that keeps families abroad connected to their parents, new investors, a move into memory care, opening the Samarth Clinic in 2025 to bring geriatric medicine into its ambit of care and signing an MoU with Dementia India Alliance in 2026.The Care System That Makes All This PossibleToday Samarth supports elders in more than 350 Indian cities, on behalf of families living across India and in 33 countries. At the heart of that system is a local care manager for every elder, a trusted person who visits, calls, and coordinates everything from doctor visits and emergencies to groceries and companionship. Behind each care manager stands a network of thousands of healthcare partners, round-the-clock emergency support and an app that keeps children informed wherever they live.“The last ten years have been the work of our 600-strong team, and I am very proud to say that 97 percent of them are women,” said Gupta.“They built a profession that did not exist in India and carried it into hundreds of cities, one elder at a time. I am excited to see what we can achieve together in the next ten years.”The Next Ten YearsIndia's elderly population is growing fast, and more families are living apart from their parents. Samarth enters its second decade ready to take its care deeper and wider, and to keep learning and expanding care for elders. As the Wall of Trust rises in Gurugram, Samarth sees its first ten years as the foundation for what comes next.About Samarth Elder CareSamarth Elder Care is India's leading professional elder care company, helping older adults live with dignity and independence while giving their families, wherever in the world they may be, the assurance of high-quality care. Founded in 2016 by alumni of IIT, IIM, Cambridge, Yale and, with executive leadership backgrounds at McKinsey & Company, Samarth operates across 350+ cities in India, serves families in 33+ countries, and is backed by Social Alpha. Trusted by diaspora families across North America, UAE, Asia & Australia, Samarth services span in-home care with a dedicated Care Manager, community and wellbeing programmes, and specialist clinical care through the Samarth Clinic for Healthy Ageing.When a family cannot be there, Samarth is.

Chitralekha Samaddar Sen

Samarth Elder Care

+91 87006 90186

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350 Cities, 600 Care Managers, 97% Women: Samarth's 10th Anniversary Celebrations Go To Different Cities Across India News Provided By Samarth Life Management Pvt Ltd October 27, 2026, 06:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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