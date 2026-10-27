J&K L-G Manoj Sinha Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Omar Abdullah Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Oct 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to four new ministers in the Omar Abdullah-led government.

The four new ministers, who were administered the oath of office, include senior National Conference (NC) leader and MLA from Khanyar Assembly constituency in Srinagar, Ali Muhammad Sagar.

Sagar has won the Assembly elections for the record seven times so far.

MLA from the Habba Kadal Assembly constituency in Srinagar, Shameema Firdous, was also sworn in as a cabinet minister. She has won the seat twice so far.

Mir Saifullah, MLA from the Trehgam constituency of Kupwara district, and Altaf Ahmad Wani, popularly known as Altaf Kaloo, the MLA from Pahalgam constituency of Anantnag district, took the oath.

All four MLAs sworn in as cabinet ministers belong to the ruling NC. Those ministers who have been retained include the Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Chaudhary, Sakina Itoo, Javed Rana and Javaid Ahmad Dar.

With the swearing-in, the total strength of the J&K cabinet, including the chief minister, has risen to nine, the maximum strength the cabinet can have after the Reorganisation Act 2019.

The J&K cabinet can have a maximum strength of 10 per cent of the Assembly strength of 90 members.

CM Omar Abdullah, in consultation with the party president, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has ensured the induction of senior party leaders like Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah and Shameema Firdous.

The reshuffle/expansion of the cabinet was done, according to party sources, to ensure better governance and access to the people so that their grievances are promptly addressed.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Lok Bhawan auditorium in Chashma Shahi area of Srinagar city.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah, NC president and former CM Farooq Abdullah, ministers, Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to the chief minister, senior NC leader and MLA Mubarak Gul, civil and police officers, and several prominent citizens, attended the ceremony.