Baha'i Temple In Chile Marks 10 Years Of Promoting Peace, Inclusivity

MENAFN - IANS) Santiago, Oct 27 (IANS) Marking the 10th anniversary of the Baha'i Temple House of Worship in Chile's Penalolen, a series of spiritual and cultural programmes, including devotional gatherings and choral performances, was organised to celebrate the milestone.

Indian Ambassador to Chile Abhilasha Joshi attended the celebrations in Santiago, where the temple's enduring role in fostering peace, inclusivity and shared humanity was highlighted.

"Ambassador of India Abhilasha Joshi attended the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the Baha'i Temple House of Worship in Penalolen, Santiago. Nestled against the foothills of the Andes, the luminous architectural landmark felt even more radiant as it marked a full decade of serving as an open sanctuary for prayer, reflection, and community unity," the Indian Embassy in Chile posted on X on Tuesday.

"The milestone was commemorated with a rich blend of spiritual and cultural events -- ranging from serene devotional programs and uplifting choral performances to community gatherings featuring local youth orchestras and reflections by the temple's architect, Siamak Hariri. More than just a celebration of an iconic structure of glass and marble, the anniversary highlighted the temple's enduring role as a gathering place belonging to all people, fostering a profound sense of collective peace, inclusion, and shared humanity," it added.

Last month, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta addressed members of the Indian community in Santiago, Chile, and highlighted the deep cultural, democratic, and people-to-people bonds between India and Chile, an official said in a statement.

Gupta said that although India and Chile are located at opposite ends of the world, the two countries share a deep connection through their democratic values, rich civilisational heritage and shared human spirit.

He said that the real strength of India-Chile relations lies not merely in government-to-government agreements, but in the trust, warmth and friendship that people of the two countries build with one another.

Indian Ambassador Abhilasha Joshi hosted a special reception in honour of the Speaker at the Embassy Residence in Santiago. The reception brought together prominent members of the Indian community in Chile for an engaging discussion on India's rising global footprint, expanding bilateral relations, and the strong cultural bonds the Indian diaspora is building between India and Chile.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that while governments provide the institutional framework for bilateral relations, people give these relations warmth, depth, and permanence.

Appreciating the contribution of the Indian community in Chile, Gupta said that every Indian living abroad represents India through his or her conduct and work.