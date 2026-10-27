OTT Releases This Week: Baththa To Akka - Check Out Streaming Dates And Platforms

OTT releases this week bring fresh entertainment, from Baththa to Akka and more. Check out the latest movies and web series, their streaming platforms and release dates to plan your next binge-watch.

Streaming platforms drop fresh movies and web series every single week. OTT platforms have become the best entertainment spot for people right now. Piracy used to be a massive headache for filmmakers after a theatrical release earlier. OTT platforms have reduced piracy to a great extent today. Producers also make good profits by selling their digital rights. We look at the exciting movies and web series releasing on OTT in the last week of October.

Vijay Sethupathi received a fantastic response for his performance in the movie Baththa. Balaji Tharaneetharan directed this film, while Atlee produced it. Lijomol Jose played a key role alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Netflix will stream the movie Baththa from October 29. Sai Abhyankar composed the music for this project.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son Jason Sanjay makes his directorial debut with the movie Sigma. Lyca Productions bankrolled this project. Sundeep Kishan played the lead role in this film. Thaman composed the music. Netflix will premiere the movie Sigma on October 30. The film did not see a massive celebration in theatres, so we have to wait and watch its reception on OTT.

GV Prakash Kumar starred in the movie Immortal, which hit the screens last September. Kayadu Lohar played the female lead opposite GV Prakash. This horror thriller movie received excellent reviews from critics. Sony LIV will stream this film on its platform from October 30.

Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte play the central characters in the web series Akka. The story revolves around the Akka gang, who control gold smuggling and political power. Netflix will release this highly anticipated web series on October 30.

Love Always is another exciting web series releasing on OTT this week. Jio Hotstar will stream this web series from October 30. Madhumitha directed this project. Gouri Kishan and Bigg Boss Maya played the main characters in this series.