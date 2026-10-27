Mayawati Expresses Deep Concern Over Toxic Political Speech In India

Mayawati Expresses Concern Over Political Toxicity

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday expressed concern over the increasingly bitter and personal nature of political discourse in the country, warning that the growing competition among political parties and their leaders in making objectionable remarks could make the political atmosphere more“bitter and toxic.” In a post on X, Mayawati said that political exchanges had deteriorated to an extent where personal attacks, allegations and counter-allegations were affecting the dignity and propriety of public discourse. She described the trend as“extremely regrettable” and a matter of concern for the country. "In Indian politics, the level of mutual distrust, enmity, bitterness, accusations and counter-accusations, etc., has sunk so low that it has now become quite unrestrained even at the personal level, turning unparliamentary, indecent, insulting, narrow-minded, and afflicted with casteism, and reaching the point of violent rhetoric," she said.

Mayawati also urged those holding the highest positions in public life to refrain from promoting objectionable political exchanges, emphasising the need for restraint even amid disagreements.“Not only that, but even more so, those seated at the highest levels must refrain from promoting objectionable and poisonous politics toward one another, even if they cannot show due respect,” she said, warning that narrow and anti-poor politics could further erode public trust in the country's political system.

Context of Political Controversies

Her remarks come amid a political controversy over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Patna. During the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, an attendee interrupted Kharge by saying that Modi would not go anywhere. Kharge retorted from the stage,“Modi ka baap bhi jayega” (Even Modi's father will have to go). The remark drew criticism from the ruling party. Mayawati, however, did not name any political leader or party in her post.

Addressing Corruption and Public Concerns

Referring to concerns over corruption and the electoral process, the BSP chief said that these issues had already caused unease among the public and that confrontational political exchanges were further aggravating the situation.“In any case, widespread corruption at the governmental level and questions raised about the electoral process have already caused considerable unease among the public, and in such a situation, the nose-to-nose fights among leaders are making the circumstances even more adverse, even though the public's desire is for everyone's attention to be focused on resolving burning issues like the rising poverty, unemployment, and inflation in the country,” she said.

Her comments also come amid demands by opposition parties for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Mayawati further cautioned political parties against competing with one another through offensive comments and inflammatory rhetoric, saying such exchanges could worsen the political atmosphere.“In this context, especially with the increasing competition among all parties and their leaders, unseemly comments and rhetoric will make the political atmosphere here even more bitter and toxic, which is unacceptable. It would be better if everyone pays appropriate attention to this matter,” she said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)