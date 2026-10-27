Israeli Offensive Displaces Thousands of Palestinians in Hebron
(MENAFN) More than 2,600 Palestinians have been forced from their homes as Israeli forces pressed ahead with a major military operation in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, for a fourth straight day on Monday. The campaign has involved raids, movement restrictions, and reported assaults on local residents.
Since Friday, the military has blocked all entry points to Hebron and nearby villages following a shooting incident that left two Israeli soldiers dead.
Additional Israeli troops, accompanied by military vehicles, entered the city through the Farsh al-Hawa entrance around midnight, while other forces conducted raids in the southern neighborhoods near Jabal Karbaj, according to local reports.
Early Monday, military reinforcements and heavy trucks reached the Al-Jilda neighborhood, where Israeli forces took possession of several Palestinian vehicles, local sources reported.
Footage from the area showed Israeli soldiers stopping and searching Palestinians at checkpoints near Al-Jilda Roundabout. The footage also showed troops mistreating a young man.
Further military units moved into the Deir Bahha area, where several more Palestinian vehicles were reportedly seized, according to eyewitness accounts.
In a separate development, Israeli forces divided a street in the Jabal al-Rahma neighborhood, separating Palestinians from Israeli settlers and limiting residents’ ability to move freely through the area, witnesses said.
Since Friday, the military has blocked all entry points to Hebron and nearby villages following a shooting incident that left two Israeli soldiers dead.
Additional Israeli troops, accompanied by military vehicles, entered the city through the Farsh al-Hawa entrance around midnight, while other forces conducted raids in the southern neighborhoods near Jabal Karbaj, according to local reports.
Early Monday, military reinforcements and heavy trucks reached the Al-Jilda neighborhood, where Israeli forces took possession of several Palestinian vehicles, local sources reported.
Footage from the area showed Israeli soldiers stopping and searching Palestinians at checkpoints near Al-Jilda Roundabout. The footage also showed troops mistreating a young man.
Further military units moved into the Deir Bahha area, where several more Palestinian vehicles were reportedly seized, according to eyewitness accounts.
In a separate development, Israeli forces divided a street in the Jabal al-Rahma neighborhood, separating Palestinians from Israeli settlers and limiting residents’ ability to move freely through the area, witnesses said.
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