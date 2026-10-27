Sudan: Survivors Still Face Dire Conditions One Year After Fall Of El Fasher

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OCHA says that one year since the fall of El Fasher, the capital of Sudan's North Darfur State, after more than 18 months of siege, the humanitarian situation remains devastating, with hundreds of thousands of people displaced, families separated, and survivors still facing immense suffering.

Humanitarian partners report that nearly 900,000 displaced people are sheltering in the locality of Tawila, where overcrowding and inadequate access to food, clean water, sanitation, shelter and healthcare are putting enormous pressure on already overstretched services.

OCHA stresses that the international community must not turn away from the suffering of Sudan's civilians and that those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law must be held accountable.

Despite the humanitarian efforts, needs continue to outpace resources. With less than three months remaining in the year, Sudan's nearly US$2.9 billion humanitarian response plan is just over 46 per cent funded, with $1.33 billion received. *

OCHA calls on donors to urgently step up their support to ensure that families in desperate need are not left without assistance.

Meanwhile, attacks on civilian infrastructure continue across Sudan. Today, drone strikes reportedly hit power substations in the localities of Al Fao and Al Hawata in Gedaref State, in eastern Sudan, causing widespread electricity outages. Over the weekend, drone strikes reportedly hit fuel and transport stations in Um Rawaba locality, North Kordofan State, damaging two fuel stations and several public buses.

OCHA reiterates that civilians and civilian infrastructure, including facilities providing essential services, must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.

* Donations made to UN Crisis Relief help UN agencies and humanitarian NGOs reach people in Sudan with urgent support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).