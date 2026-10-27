Palestinian Ambassador Presented With Festival Memento By Dr. L. Murugan At 19Th Global Film Festival Noida
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a proud moment celebrating international friendship and cultural exchange, H.E. Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh, Ambassador of Palestine to India, was formally presented with the Festival Memento at the 19th Global Film Festival Noida 2026 at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The memento was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion reflected the festival's commitment to bringing nations and communities together through cinema, art and culture.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts and Chair for Indo Palestine Film and Cultural Forum welcomed the Ambassador's participation and highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue in strengthening international understanding.
“It is a privilege to welcome His Excellency Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. Cinema gives us an opportunity to understand people's lives, appreciate their cultural identities and connect through shared human experiences. His presence strengthens our endeavour to promote love, peace and unity through art and culture,” said Dr. Marwah.
Expressing appreciation for the honour, H.E. Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh said,“I am pleased to participate in this celebration of cinema and cultural exchange. Art has the power to bring people closer, encourage understanding and preserve the stories of communities. I appreciate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the festival organisers for creating a platform that welcomes diverse voices and promotes friendship between nations.”
The Ambassador's participation added to the international character of the festival and provided an occasion to celebrate the cultural connections between India and Palestine.
The presentation concluded with a shared emphasis on the value of creative exchange and dialogue, reaffirming the festival's guiding spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
The memento was presented by Dr. L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India. The occasion reflected the festival's commitment to bringing nations and communities together through cinema, art and culture.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts and Chair for Indo Palestine Film and Cultural Forum welcomed the Ambassador's participation and highlighted the importance of cultural dialogue in strengthening international understanding.
“It is a privilege to welcome His Excellency Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh to the 19th Global Film Festival Noida. Cinema gives us an opportunity to understand people's lives, appreciate their cultural identities and connect through shared human experiences. His presence strengthens our endeavour to promote love, peace and unity through art and culture,” said Dr. Marwah.
Expressing appreciation for the honour, H.E. Mr. Abdullah Mohammad Abu Shawesh said,“I am pleased to participate in this celebration of cinema and cultural exchange. Art has the power to bring people closer, encourage understanding and preserve the stories of communities. I appreciate Dr. Sandeep Marwah and the festival organisers for creating a platform that welcomes diverse voices and promotes friendship between nations.”
The Ambassador's participation added to the international character of the festival and provided an occasion to celebrate the cultural connections between India and Palestine.
The presentation concluded with a shared emphasis on the value of creative exchange and dialogue, reaffirming the festival's guiding spirit of“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture.”
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