Punjab National Bank Observes Vigilance Awareness Week
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 26 October 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB), one of India's leading public sector banks, is observing Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 from 26 October to 1 November 2026, in line with the directives of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). This year's theme,“Probity for Prosperity” (सत्यनिष्ठा से समृद्धि), highlights the importance of integrity, ethical conduct, and accountability as the foundations of sustainable growth and national prosperity.
The inaugural ceremony commenced with a floral tribute to Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honouring his legacy of unity, integrity, and public service to mark the beginning of a week dedicated to strengthening ethical values, promoting transparency, and reinforcing preventive vigilance across the organisation, held at PNB's Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, the ceremony was graced by Executive Directors Shri M. Paramasivam and Shri D. Surendran, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Shri Raghvendra Kumar, and other senior officials of the Bank. The integrity pledge was administered by ED Shri M. Paramasivam and CVO Shri Raghvendra Kumar. Also, employees across the Bank's offices and branches nationwide showed solidarity by taking the pledge.
Further, the Executive Directors (EDs) and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) also shared the messages of the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Vice President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, and the Central Vigilance Commission. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a walkathon led by the EDs and CVO of the bank.
Addressing the gathering, PNB ED, Shri M Paramasivam said,“The annual observance provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in all our professional and personal dealings. This year's theme, 'Probity for Prosperity', aptly underscores the crucial role of honesty and ethical behaviour in strengthening institutions and promoting sustainable growth. Vigilance is not merely the responsibility of a dedicated department; it is a collective effort that must be embedded in the daily actions and decisions of every employee. Probity goes beyond adherence to rules and regulations; it reflects our values and our commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability in every action we undertake.”
Emphasising the significance of integrity in building a prosperous nation, PNB CVO, Shri Raghvendra Kumar said,“Preventive vigilance goes beyond identifying irregularities; it is about building awareness, encouraging ethical decision-making, and addressing risks proactively. With the growing use of digital banking, it is equally important to sensitise customers to emerging threats such as digital arrest scams, mule accounts, card cloning, and malicious files. At PNB, we remain committed to strengthening preventive vigilance, promoting transparency and accountability, and empowering customers to safeguard themselves against such risks. Through sustained awareness and timely action, we aim to make vigilance a continuous practice that inspires trust and contributes to a corruption-free and prosperous nation.”
As part of the week-long observance, PNB has planned a series of awareness and outreach initiatives, including cyber fraud awareness campaigns, walkathons, cyclothons, and digital content to promote ethical conduct and safe banking. Public awareness will be strengthened through banners, posters and campaigns across key public spaces and transport networks. The Bank will also organise employee sensitisation workshops, preventive vigilance sessions, and creative competitions to reinforce integrity, transparency and accountability.
Through these initiatives, PNB reaffirms its commitment to strengthen ethical governance, fostering a corruption-free ecosystem and advancing the vision of“Probity for Prosperity.”
The inaugural ceremony commenced with a floral tribute to Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, honouring his legacy of unity, integrity, and public service to mark the beginning of a week dedicated to strengthening ethical values, promoting transparency, and reinforcing preventive vigilance across the organisation, held at PNB's Corporate Office in Dwarka, New Delhi, the ceremony was graced by Executive Directors Shri M. Paramasivam and Shri D. Surendran, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Shri Raghvendra Kumar, and other senior officials of the Bank. The integrity pledge was administered by ED Shri M. Paramasivam and CVO Shri Raghvendra Kumar. Also, employees across the Bank's offices and branches nationwide showed solidarity by taking the pledge.
Further, the Executive Directors (EDs) and the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) also shared the messages of the Hon'ble President of India, the Hon'ble Vice President of India, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, and the Central Vigilance Commission. The inaugural ceremony was followed by a walkathon led by the EDs and CVO of the bank.
Addressing the gathering, PNB ED, Shri M Paramasivam said,“The annual observance provides us with an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to integrity, transparency, accountability and ethical conduct in all our professional and personal dealings. This year's theme, 'Probity for Prosperity', aptly underscores the crucial role of honesty and ethical behaviour in strengthening institutions and promoting sustainable growth. Vigilance is not merely the responsibility of a dedicated department; it is a collective effort that must be embedded in the daily actions and decisions of every employee. Probity goes beyond adherence to rules and regulations; it reflects our values and our commitment to fairness, transparency and accountability in every action we undertake.”
Emphasising the significance of integrity in building a prosperous nation, PNB CVO, Shri Raghvendra Kumar said,“Preventive vigilance goes beyond identifying irregularities; it is about building awareness, encouraging ethical decision-making, and addressing risks proactively. With the growing use of digital banking, it is equally important to sensitise customers to emerging threats such as digital arrest scams, mule accounts, card cloning, and malicious files. At PNB, we remain committed to strengthening preventive vigilance, promoting transparency and accountability, and empowering customers to safeguard themselves against such risks. Through sustained awareness and timely action, we aim to make vigilance a continuous practice that inspires trust and contributes to a corruption-free and prosperous nation.”
As part of the week-long observance, PNB has planned a series of awareness and outreach initiatives, including cyber fraud awareness campaigns, walkathons, cyclothons, and digital content to promote ethical conduct and safe banking. Public awareness will be strengthened through banners, posters and campaigns across key public spaces and transport networks. The Bank will also organise employee sensitisation workshops, preventive vigilance sessions, and creative competitions to reinforce integrity, transparency and accountability.
Through these initiatives, PNB reaffirms its commitment to strengthen ethical governance, fostering a corruption-free ecosystem and advancing the vision of“Probity for Prosperity.”
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