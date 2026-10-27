Zelensky After Russian Strike On Kyiv: Delays In Air Defense Support Ukraine Enable Terrorism

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky made this statement on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Russian ballistic missiles struck the grounds of one of Kyiv's universities and the surrounding area-essentially the campus, Kyoto Park, the area near the metro station, and residential buildings. It is not yet known exactly how many people were affected. But, unfortunately, there are casualties. There are wounded. Rescue operations are ongoing. There is extensive damage, and there are reports that people may be trapped under the rubble,” he wrote, noting that all relevant emergency services on the ground are doing their job-rescuing people.

Zelensky emphasized that the missiles struck in very crowded areas where there are no military facilities nearby-this was simply an attack on the city and its infrastructure.

Unfortunately, the head of state warned, there may be repeat strikes.

“And it is precisely under such conditions-when the threat is constant, when strikes can occur at any moment and target cities and villages-that artificial delays by air defense forces only aid the terrorists,” the President stated.

He noted that it is important for political agreements to be promptly implemented at the operational level. It is also important for partners to understand that Ukraine needs the proper tools to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers. According to Zelensky, this would be the most effective way to save lives.

“It is important for the world to see that Russia demonstrates nothing but a desire to kill and continue the war. Ukraine must not be left to face this alone, and it is entirely Russia's fault that the war is still ongoing and people are still dying. Please, take care of yourselves. All partners should stand with Ukraine in protecting lives,” the President of Ukraine concluded.

Russian ballistic missile attack onkills one, injures 10 and damages medical facilities and school

As reported, on the evening of October 26, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. As of 11:24 p.m., one person was reported dead and ten wounded.

Photo: Office of the President