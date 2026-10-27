NVIDIA And Meta To Expand Collaboration On Muse And Muse Family Of Models Amid Robust Growth



NVIDIA and Meta will expand their partnership on Muse and the Muse family of models, reflecting popular demand for AI agents.



The companies are also considering other technological collaborations, including NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture to strengthen agency security and NVIDIA Sentry for monitoring, structured, unstructured and graph data processing.

Meta to expand NVIDIA Vera Rubin and Vera CPU deployment to boost performance and scale workloads with NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking and BlueField-4.



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and Meta today announced they will partner to expand their work on Muse and the Muse family of models to improve inference and training performance, reflecting popular demand for useful AI agents.

Meta's Muse models and agents, which leverage NVIDIA's infrastructure, have delivered frontier-level benchmark performance and surging consumer downloads since launch. Meta and NVIDIA intend to further deepen their collaboration by partnering on optimizations across workflows to maximize performance and improve total cost of ownership. Meta and NVIDIA will also consider additional collaboration opportunities with NVIDIA on its NVIDIA OpenShell Reference Architecture, including NVIDIA OpenShellTM for safe deployment and NVIDIA Sentry for monitoring agent behavior.

This announcement reinforces Meta and NVIDIA's strong long-term partnership to support Meta's AI infrastructure ambitions. Meta intends to expand the deployment of NVIDIA infrastructure, including Vera Rubin and Vera CPUs for next-generation AI agents to deliver maximum performance per watt. Meta will also deploy NVIDIA Spectrum-XTM Ethernet networking and BlueField-4® to support network efficiency and throughput.

In addition, NVIDIA will invest $3 billion in Meta's equity offering.

“AI agents represent a new computing paradigm - software that understands our goals, reasons, uses tools and gets work done on our behalf,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“This changes how we use computers, from operating applications to working with intelligent agents. NVIDIA and Meta are expanding our partnership to optimize the computing infrastructure end to end for capable, efficient and secure AI agents, so Muse can empower billions of people to achieve more and pursue greater ambitions.”

“Muse is how we bring personal superintelligence to everyone. We're excited to keep working with NVIDIA to deliver the best personal agents and frontier models for billions of people,” said Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Meta.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:

Mylene Mangalindan

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

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Toshiya Hari

Investor Relations

NVIDIA Corporation

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