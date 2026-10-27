Pharming Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Strong Revenue Growth, Joenja APDS Expansion And CVID Topline Data In November
|Consolidated Statement of Income
|3Q 2026
|3Q 2025
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Amounts in US$m except per share data
|Total Revenues
|117.6
|97.3
|280.2
|269.6
|Cost of sales
|(15.4)
|(7.1)
|(36.6)
|(24.4)
|Gross profit
|102.2
|90.2
|243.7
|245.2
|Other income
|2.3
|0.1
|4.1
|2.3
|Research and development
|(29.6)
|(23.4)
|(87.4)
|(68.2)
|General and administrative
|(15.6)
|(17.0)
|(45.7)
|(59.9)
|Marketing and sales
|(29.5)
|(34.1)
|(88.3)
|(99.7)
|Other Operating Costs
|(74.6)
|(74.5)
|(221.5)
|(227.9)
|Operating profit (loss)
|29.9
|15.8
|26.3
|19.6
|Finance result (net) and share of result in associates
|1.4
|(3.1)
|3.2
|(11.6)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|31.2
|12.7
|29.5
|8.0
|Income tax credit (expense)
|(8.8)
|(5.2)
|(10.7)
|(10.8)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|22.4
|7.5
|18.9
|(2.8)
|Earnings per share
|Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|0.032
|0.011
|0.027
|(0.004)
|Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|0.030
|0.010
|0.025
|(0.004)
|Segment information - Revenues
|3Q 2026
|3Q 2025
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Amounts in US$m
|Revenue - RUCONEST (US)
|94.0
|81.1
|224.2
|227.4
|Revenue - RUCONEST (EU and RoW)
|(0.1)
|1.1
|0.3
|3.9
|Total Revenues - RUCONEST
|93.8
|82.2
|224.5
|231.2
|Revenue - Joenja (US)
|15.9
|13.4
|42.8
|34.6
|Revenue - Joenja (EU and RoW)
|7.9
|1.7
|12.9
|3.7
|Total Revenues - Joenja
|23.8
|15.1
|55.7
|38.4
|Total Revenues - US
|109.8
|94.5
|267.0
|262.0
|Total Revenues - EU and RoW
|7.7
|2.7
|13.2
|7.6
|Total Revenues
|117.6
|97.3
|280.2
|269.6
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Amounts in US$m
|Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities
|190.9
|181.1
|Current assets
|322.4
|299.5
|Total assets
|496.6
|500.0
|Current liabilities
|100.0
|115.8
|Shareholders' equity
|291.2
|277.1
Figures may not add up due to rounding.
Financial highlights
Third quarter 2026
For the third quarter of 2026, total revenues increased by US$20.3 million, or 21%, to US$117.6 million, compared to US$97.3 million in the third quarter of 2025. RUCONEST revenues amounted to US$93.8 million, a 14% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025. This increase in RUCONEST revenues was primarily driven by a volume increase in the U.S. Joenja revenues amounted to US$23.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, a 58% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025. This increase in Joenja revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume.
Gross profit increased by US$12.0 million or 13%, to US$102.2 million, compared to US$90.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, mainly due to the increase in revenues and partially offset by manufacturing-related impairments of inventory (US$5.1 million).
The operating profit increased 89% and amounted to US$29.9 million compared to US$15.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Excluding US$5.1 million in one-time manufacturing-related impairments of inventory, adjusted operating profit1 in the third quarter 2026 amounted to US$35.0 million. Excluding US$0.2 million of non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, adjusted operating profit in the third quarter 2025 amounted to US$16.0 million. The improved operating result was primarily driven by an increase in revenues and other income from government grants supporting research and development activities.
The finance result (net) and share of result in associates amounted to a gain of US$1.4 million compared to a loss of US$3.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. This improvement was mainly driven by favorable EUR/USD exchange rate movements, resulting in a foreign currency gain of US$2.6 million in 2026, compared to a loss of US$0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.
The Company had a net profit of US$22.4 million, compared to a net profit of US$7.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues and a favorable change in the net finance result.
Cash generated from operations amounted to US$32.4 million, broadly in line with US$32.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities increased by US$31.4 million from US$159.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2026 to US$190.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily driven by net profit, partially offset by unfavorable working capital movements, including an increase in trade and other receivables.
1 Adjusted Operating Profit is a non-IFRS measure used by management to assess underlying operating performance and provides additional insight into the Company's core operating profitability. It excludes certain non-core items.
Nine months 2026
Total revenues increased 4% during the first nine months of 2026 to US$280.2 million, compared to US$269.6 million during the first nine months of 2025. Total RUCONEST revenues were 3% lower at US$224.5 million, compared to revenues of US$231.2 million for the first nine months of 2025. The decrease in RUCONEST revenues was primarily driven by a decrease in volume. Joenja revenues amounted to US$55.7 million in the first nine months of 2026, a 45% increase compared to the first nine months of 2025. This increase in Joenja revenues was primarily driven by an increase in volume.
Gross profit decreased by US$1.5 million, or 1%, to US$243.7 million, compared to US$245.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly due to manufacturing-related impairments of inventory (US$10.0 million) partially offset by the increase in revenues.
The operating profit amounted to US$26.3 million compared to an operating profit of US$19.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. Excluding US$10.0 million in one-time manufacturing-related impairments of inventory and US$1.7 million in expenses associated with the closure of the production-support site in Évry, France, adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to US$38.0 million. Excluding US$10.1 million of non-recurring Abliva acquisition-related expenses, adjusted operating profit in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to US$29.7 million. The improved operating result was primarily driven by an increase in revenues and lower operating expenses, partially offset by manufacturing-related impairments of inventories in 2026.
The finance result (net) and share of result in associates amounted to a gain of US$3.2 million compared to a loss of US$11.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. This improvement was mainly driven by favorable EUR/USD exchange rate movements, resulting in a foreign currency gain of US$7.9 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to a loss of US$5.0 million in the first nine months of 2025.
The Company had a net profit of US$18.9 million, compared to a net loss of US$2.8 million in the first nine months of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by higher revenues, lower operating expenses and a favorable change in the net finance result.
Cash generated from operations amounted to US$24.7 million, compared to US$44.0 million in the first nine months of 2025. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities increased by US$9.8 million from US$181.1 million at the end of 2025 to US$190.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2026. This increase was primarily driven by net profit, partially offset by US$12.3 million settlement of the lease liability following the early termination of the DSP facility lease at Pivot Park in Oss, the Netherlands, in the first quarter of 2026.
Outlook/Summary
For 2026, the Company anticipates:
- Total revenues between US$380.0 million and US$390.0 million (1% to 4% growth). Total operating expenses between US$310.0 million and US$315.0 million (0% to 1% growth), including approximately US$35 million incremental R&D investment to advance the pipeline and US$9 million structural G&A cost reductions based on the plan announced in October 2025. RUCONEST revenue stabilization and return to growth during second half of 2026, and significant and accelerating annual Joenja U.S. and ex-U.S. growth. Commercial launches for leniolisib for APDS patients 12 years of age or older and for pediatrics in key global markets. Top-line data readouts for the two ongoing leniolisib Phase II clinical trials in PIDs with immune dysregulation, including CVID, to expand the asset's addressable patient population. Continued progress in enrollment of the pivotal FALCON clinical study for napazimone (KL1333) in mitochondrial DNA-driven primary mitochondrial diseases, with completion of enrollment by the first half of 2027. Enhancing capital efficiency to drive growth and build a leading global rare disease company. Continued focus on potential acquisitions and in-licensing of clinical stage opportunities in rare diseases. Financing, if required, would come via a combination of our strong balance sheet and access to capital markets.
No further specific financial guidance for 2026 is provided.
Trademarks
Joenja® and RUCONEST® are registered trademarks owned by or licensed to Pharming Group N.V. or its affiliates.
Additional information
Presentation
The conference call presentation is available on the Pharming.com website from 07:30 CET today.
Conference Call
The conference call will begin at 13:30 CET/08:30 EDT on Tuesday, October 27. A transcript will be made available on the Pharming.com website in the days following the call.
Please note, the Company will only take questions from dial-in attendees.
Webcast Link:
Conference call dial-in details:
Additional information on how to register for the conference call/webcast can be found on the Pharming.com website.
For further public information, contact:
Pharming
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: ...
Saskia Mehring, Head of Corporate Communications
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: ...
Media Relations
Julia Deutsch (Lyra Strategic Advisory on behalf of Pharming)
E: ...
Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative medicines for people living with rare immune and genetic diseases.
We combine specialized scientific, medical, regulatory and commercial expertise to advance a focused portfolio of approved medicines and development programs that address significant unmet medical needs. Guided by insights from patients and the wider rare disease community, we are dedicated to delivering innovative therapies for some of the most challenging rare diseases.
Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with operations in the United States and Europe.
For more information, visit and find us on LinkedIn.
Auditor's involvement
The Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements have not been audited by the Company's statutory auditor.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as“aim”,“ambition”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“could”,“estimate”,“expect”,“goals”,“intend”,“may”,“milestones”,“objectives”,“outlook”,“plan”,“probably”,“project”,“risks”,“schedule”,“see”,“should”,“target”,“will” and similar terms and phrases. Examples of forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory, commercial, competitive and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2025 Annual Report and the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release. Pharming does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other information.
Inside Information
This press release relates to the disclosure of information that qualifies, or may have qualified, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Pharming Group N.V.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements in US Dollars (unaudited)
For the period ended September 30, 2026
- Condensed consolidated interim statement of income Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income Condensed consolidated interim balance sheet Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF INCOME
|For the period ended September 30
|Amounts in US$ '000
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Revenues
|280,217
|269,602
|Costs of sales
|(36,553)
|(24,366)
|Gross profit
|243,664
|245,236
|Other income
|4,097
|2,303
|Research and development
|(87,389)
|(68,221)
|General and administrative
|(45,738)
|(59,945)
|Marketing and sales
|(88,345)
|(99,746)
|Other Operating Costs
|(221,472)
|(227,911)
|Operating profit (loss)
|26,289
|19,628
|Fair value gain (loss) on revaluation
|-
|-
|Other finance income
|11,152
|1,748
|Other finance expenses
|(8,144)
|(13,048)
|Finance result, net
|3,008
|(11,300)
|Share of net profits (loss) in associates using the equity method
|233
|(279)
|Profit (loss) before tax
|29,530
|8,049
|Income tax credit (expense)
|(10,677)
|(10,838)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|18,853
|(2,790)
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|18,853
|(2,477)
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(313)
|Earnings per share
|Basic, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|0.027
|(0.004)
|Diluted, attributable to equity holders of the parent (US$)
|0.025
|(0.004)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the period ended September 30
|Amounts in US$ '000
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Profit (loss) for the period
|18,853
|(2,790)
|Currency translation differences
|(11,258)
|26,092
|Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|(11,258)
|26,092
|Fair value remeasurement investments
|-
|-
|Items that shall not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(11,258)
|26,092
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|7,595
|23,303
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the parent
|7,595
|23,616
|Non-controlling interests
|-
|(313)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEET
|Amounts in US$ '000
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|125,667
|135,538
|Property, plant and equipment
|6,165
|7,233
|Right-of-use assets
|13,335
|16,738
|Long-term prepayments
|91
|94
|Deferred tax assets
|19,051
|31,017
|Investment accounted for using the equity method
|2,109
|1,944
|Investment in debt instruments designated as at FVTPL
|6,485
|6,703
|Restricted cash
|1,355
|1,227
|Total non-current assets
|174,258
|200,495
|Current assets
|Inventories
|57,988
|64,902
|Trade and other receivables
|74,831
|54,704
|Restricted cash
|-
|761
|Marketable securities
|-
|33,796
|Cash and cash equivalents
|189,560
|145,305
|Total current assets
|322,379
|299,469
|Total assets
|496,637
|499,963
|Equity
|Share capital
|8,086
|8,009
|Share premium
|520,912
|513,257
|Other reserves
|17,518
|28,819
|Accumulated deficit
|(255,277)
|(272,983)
|Shareholders' equity
|291,239
|277,102
|Non-current liabilities
|Convertible bonds
|94,344
|92,719
|Lease liabilities
|11,102
|14,351
|Total non-current liabilities
|105,446
|107,070
|Current liabilities
|Convertible bonds
|5,584
|5,336
|Provisions
|816
|1,187
|Trade and other payables
|90,069
|105,899
|Lease liabilities
|3,483
|3,369
|Total current liabilities
|99,952
|115,791
|Total equity and liabilities
|496,637
|499,963
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|For the period ended September 30
|Attributable to owners of the parent
|Amounts in US$ '000
|Share capital
|Share premium
|Other reserves
|Accumulated deficit
|Total
|Non-controlling interests
|Total equity
|Balance at January 1, 2025
|7,769
|488,990
|(209)
|(275,489)
|221,061
|-
|221,061
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|(2,477)
|(2,477)
|(313)
|(2,790)
|Reserves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|26,092
|-
|26,092
|-
|26,092
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|26,092
|(2,477)
|23,616
|(313)
|23,303
|Other reserves
|-
|-
|(32)
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments
|-
|-
|-
|807
|807
|-
|807
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|9,256
|9,256
|-
|9,256
|Options exercised / LTIP shares issued
|184
|18,727
|-
|(8,320)
|10,592
|-
|10,592
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,741
|7,741
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(687)
|(687)
|(7,428)
|(8,115)
|Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|184
|18,727
|(32)
|1,087
|19,967
|313
|20,280
|Balance at September 30, 2025
|7,953
|507,717
|25,852
|(276,878)
|264,644
|-
|264,644
|Balance at January 1, 2026
|8,009
|513,257
|28,819
|(272,983)
|277,102
|-
|277,102
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|18,853
|18,853
|-
|18,853
|Reserves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(11,258)
|-
|(11,258)
|-
|(11,258)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|(11,258)
|18,853
|7,595
|-
|7,595
|Other reserves
|-
|-
|(43)
|34
|(9)
|-
|(9)
|Income tax benefit from excess tax deductions related to share-based payments
|-
|-
|-
|(629)
|(629)
|-
|(629)
|Share-based compensation
|-
|-
|-
|8,353
|8,353
|-
|8,353
|Options exercised / LTIP shares issued
|77
|7,655
|-
|(8,905)
|(1,173)
|-
|(1,173)
|Total transactions with owners, recognized directly in equity
|77
|7,655
|(43)
|(1,147)
|6,542
|-
|6,542
|Balance at September 30, 2026
|8,086
|520,912
|17,518
|(255,277)
|291,239
|-
|291,239
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|For the period ended September 30
|Amounts in $'000
|9M 2026
|9M 2025
|Profit (loss) before tax
|29,530
|8,049
|Adjustments to reconcile net profit (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-current assets
|8,745
|8,010
|Equity settled share based payments
|8,353
|9,256
|Loss (gain) on disposal of leases
|(2)
|(9)
|Impairments of inventories1
|11,777
|2,183
|Other finance income
|(11,152)
|(1,748)
|Other finance expenses
|8,088
|12,837
|Share of net result in associates using the equity method
|(233)
|279
|Operating cash flows before changes in working capital
|55,106
|38,857
|Changes in working capital:
|Inventories1
|(5,372)
|(5,686)
|Provisions
|(371)
|-
|Trade and other receivables
|(14,801)
|11,453
|Payables and other current liabilities
|(4,797)
|4,138
|Restricted cash
|569
|(1,018)
|Total changes in working capital
|(24,772)
|8,887
|Interest received
|2,991
|1,723
|Income taxes received (paid)
|(8,660)
|(5,466)
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) operating activities
|24,665
|44,001
|Capital expenditure for property, plant and equipment
|(601)
|(480)
|Investment intangible assets
|-
|(6)
|Investment in associates using the equity method
|-
|(731)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(102,646)
|-
|Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
|18,124
|84,990
|Acquisition of a subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|-
|(57,476)
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities
|(85,123)
|26,297
|Payment of lease liabilities
|(14,803)
|(2,877)
|Interests on lease liabilities
|(349)
|(848)
|Interests on convertible bonds
|(2,614)
|(2,506)
|Settlement of share based compensation awards
|5,703
|14,564
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-
|(7,876)
|Net cash flows generated from (used in) financing activities
|(12,063)
|457
|Increase (decrease) of cash
|(72,521)
|70,755
|Exchange rate effects
|(1,020)
|6,672
|Effect of reclassification of money market funds to cash and cash equivalents2
|117,796
|-
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|145,305
|54,944
|Total cash and cash equivalents at September 30
|189,560
|132,370
1 Comparative presentation updated for consistency.
2 Money market funds are classified as cash equivalents from April 1, 2026
Attachment
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Pharming Group reports third quarter 2026 results_EN_27OCT2026
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