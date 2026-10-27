ROOT Brands And Optimalmd Launch New Corporate Wellness Initiatives

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Founders Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm spearhead a new era of employee benefits and preventative care

Franklin, Tennessee, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid rising costs, limited access, and growing consumer frustration, Clayton Thomas Dr. Christina Rahm healthcare and clinically validated wellness solutions for families and employers nationwide.

The ROOT Brands® and OptimalMDTM along with The International Science Nutrition Society have announced a national collaboration that unifies individualized telemedicine, corporate wellness, and longevity-focused care on a private-concierge-healthcare platform.

A New Healthcare Model: Personalized Telemedicine with Free Maintenance Prescriptions and Labs + World Leading Natural Solutions

The ROOT x OptimalMD collaboration offers families and employers access to:



Unlimited telemedicine for the entire household

Free generic prescriptions

Free lab testing on over 3,000 test including blood and urine

Personalized care with 13 specialties including behavioral health Concierge-level access at an affordable price

Families can save thousands of dollars annually while receiving modern, individualized healthcare.

Self-insured employers, TPAs, and brokers may significantly reduce annual healthcare costs, depending on the size of the employee population .

This solution is currently live, operational, and available nationwide.

Why This Matters for Self‐Insured Employers

Self‐insured companies are facing:



Escalating premiums

Unpredictable claims volatility

Employee Retention

Health Info Security – zero reporting / 100% private

Rising pharmacy costs & lab spends Employee dissatisfaction with traditional care models

The ROOT x OptimalMD collaboration addresses these challenges by providing:



Predictable, low‐cost primary care access

Zero‐cost generics and labs

Reduced ER and urgent care utilization

Improved employee satisfaction and retention A measurable reduction in total cost of care

This is the first national model to combine concierge medicine, telehealth, and clinically validated wellness into a single, scalable solution for self-insured organizations.

The Wellness & Longevity Layer: ROOT Brands + Rahm Roast Coffee

Healthcare is incomplete without wellness, and wellness is only effective when validated by clinical evidence.

ROOT Brands addresses both needs.

The collaboration integrates ROOT's clinically proven, HAS/FSAS-approved products, such as:



Clean Slate®

Restore®

Zero-In®

Crush

Sculpt

Rahm RoastTM coffee

And the full ROOT wellness portfolio These products are used globally to support detoxification, reduce inflammation, enhance cognitive performance, strengthen immune resilience, and optimize longevity. Integrating ROOT's wellness system into the OptimalMD care model provides families and employees with:



Biohacking‐level wellness protocols



Longevity‐driven daily routines



Clinically validated supplementation

A Make Americans Healthy AgainTM lifestyle framework This marks the first integration of a medical telehealth platform and a clinically validated wellness brand into a unified health ecosystem. A Founder‐Led Vision: Clayton Thomas & Dr. Christina Rahm This collaboration is led by two industry leaders with decades of experience challenging conventional approaches: Clayton Thomas Founder of The ROOT Brands®. Expert in global commercialization, influencer-driven wellness, and clinically validated detoxification systems. Dr. Christina Rahm Scientist, formulator, and global health strategist. Developer of the Rahm Protocols and the Rahm RoastTM functional coffee line. Together, they are building a healthcare model that is:



Personalized



Affordable



Clinically grounded



Scalable for families and employers

Designed to improve Americans' health immediately Why This Collaboration Is a National Imperative America's healthcare system is under strain. Families face higher costs and reduced benefits. Employers manage unsustainable expenses. Consumers seek personalization, transparency, and measurable results. ROOT x OptimalMD delivers:



A new standard of care



A new economic model



A new wellness paradigm

A new national movement toward health sovereignty This is not an incremental improvement but a comprehensiv e redesign of healthcare delivery.

Discover how we are redefining personalized healthcare. Visit The ROOT Brands to explore wellness solutions, and visit OptimalMD to learn about our concierge medicine programs.

Attachment The Root Brands and OptimalMD CONTACT: Marty McGinley The ROOT Brands 2246227110...

