Basilea Raises Full-Year Guidance 2026 And Financial Target For“Agenda 2030” And Provides Updates On Late-Stage Clinical Programs
|
(in CHF million / percent)
| FY 2026
updated
guidance
| FY 2026
previous
guidance
| FY 2025
Actuals
|Cresemba and Zevtera-related revenue
|~250
|~210
|194.4
|Total revenue
|~310 (~33% increase)
|~15% increase
|232.4
|Research & development expenses
|~125 (~18% increase)
|~20% increase
|105.9
|Operating profit
|~115 (~123% increase)
|~40% increase
|51.5
- Cresemba and Zevtera-related revenue is now expected to increase to CHF ~250 million (versus CHF ~210 million previous guidance) with a cash contribution of CHF ~215 million (versus CHF ~180 million previous guidance). Milestone payments are now expected to reach CHF ~65 million (versus CHF ~35 million previous guidance). Within“Agenda 2030”, this results in an expected increase of cumulative cash flow from Cresemba and Zevtera from 2026 to 2030 to CHF 650 million (previously: CHF 600 million).
Basilea conducts Capital Markets Day tomorrow in Zurich, October 28, 2026
The event will provide the audience with a comprehensive update on the company's strategic direction and value drivers and will include presentations from senior management and external experts. For further details on the agenda and registration, please visit #E4A948
About Basilea
Basilea is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Switzerland. We are committed to discovering, developing and commercializing innovative drugs to meet the needs of patients with severe bacterial and fungal infections. We have successfully launched two hospital brands, Cresemba for the treatment of invasive fungal infections and Zevtera for the treatment of bacterial infections. In addition, we have preclinical and clinical anti-infective assets in our portfolio. Basilea is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Please visit basilea.com.
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements, such as "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions concerning Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil and its business, including with respect to the progress, timing and completion of research, development and clinical studies for product candidates. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd, Allschwil is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Fosmanogepix and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam
These projects have been funded in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). Fosmanogepix is funded under OT number: 75A50124C00033 and ceftibuten-ledaborbactam under contract 75A50123C00050. The contracts and federal funding are not an endorsement of the study results, product, or company.
For further information, please contact:
| Peer Nils Schröder, PhD
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd, Allschwil
Hegenheimermattweg 167b
4123 Allschwil
Switzerland
| Phone
|+41 61 606 1102
| ...
...
This ad hoc announcement can be downloaded from .
ReferencesClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06733675 FAST-IC (Fosmanogepix Against Standard-of-care Treatment in Invasive Candidiasis: ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05421858 FORWARD-IM (FOsmanogepix study Run Worldwide as Antifungal treatment in Resistant Disease caused by Invasive Molds): ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT06925321
Attachment
- Press release (PDF)
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