LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2027
|09.02.2027
|Q4 2026 and unaudited full year results
|16.02.2027
|Disclosure of Financial Plan
|16.02.2027
|January results
|09.03.2027
|Audited results for 2026
|16.03.2027
|February results
|31.03.2027
|Annual General Meeting
|20.04.2027
|Q1 interim results
|11.05.2027
|April results
|15.06.2027
|May results
|20.07.2027
|Q2 interim results
|10.08.2027
|July results
|14.09.2027
|August results
|19.10.2027
|Q3 interim results
|16.11.2027
|October results
|14.12.2027
|November results
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are used by over 517,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 246,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: ...
Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
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