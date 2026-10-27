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LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2027


Date: 2026-10-27 02:02:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's financial calendar for the 2027 financial year.

In 2027 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2027 Q4 2026 and unaudited full year results
16.02.2027 Disclosure of Financial Plan
16.02.2027 January results
09.03.2027 Audited results for 2026
16.03.2027 February results
31.03.2027 Annual General Meeting
20.04.2027 Q1 interim results
11.05.2027 April results
15.06.2027 May results
20.07.2027 Q2 interim results
10.08.2027 July results
14.09.2027 August results
19.10.2027 Q3 interim results
16.11.2027 October results
14.12.2027 November results


LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are used by over 517,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 246,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.


Investor Relations
Sten Hans Jakobsoo
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Email: ...

Communications
Paul Pihlak
Head of Communications
Email: ...


MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111870566


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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