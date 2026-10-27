LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2027

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's financial calendar for the 2027 financial year. In 2027 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

09.02.2027 Q4 2026 and unaudited full year results 16.02.2027 Disclosure of Financial Plan 16.02.2027 January results 09.03.2027 Audited results for 2026 16.03.2027 February results 31.03.2027 Annual General Meeting 20.04.2027 Q1 interim results 11.05.2027 April results 15.06.2027 May results 20.07.2027 Q2 interim results 10.08.2027 July results 14.09.2027 August results 19.10.2027 Q3 interim results 16.11.2027 October results 14.12.2027 November results



LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs approximately 1,200 people. The services of LHV Pank are used by over 517,000 customers, the II pillar pension funds managed by LHV have 104,000 active customers and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 246,000 customers. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.



Investor Relations

Sten Hans Jakobsoo

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Paul Pihlak

Head of Communications

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