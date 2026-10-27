Syncron Expands Conet Partnership To Strengthen Aftermarket Pricing And Planning Delivery Across EMEA

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VAR agreement supports Syncron's partner strategy by combining regional consulting expertise with certified Syncron implementation capabilities

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with conet, a leading IT consulting and systems integration provider in German-speaking Europe. Under the agreement, conet becomes a certified Syncron Value-Added Reseller, authorized to sell, implement, and support Syncron solutions across EMEA, with a core focus on Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

The partnership extends conet's Syncron practice from parts pricing into service parts planning, giving manufacturers in the region access to local consulting, certified implementation, and ongoing support across two critical areas of aftermarket performance.

As manufacturers in the DACH region face continued pressure on new equipment sales, the installed base is becoming a more important source of revenue, margin, and customer retention. With the German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) forecasting a further decline in German machinery production in 2026, manufacturers need aftermarket strategies that move quickly from planning to execution.

The Syncron and conet partnership is designed to support customers from strategic blueprint through certified Syncron configuration and go-live, with engagements focused on measurable outcomes such as service margins, fill rates, price realization, and working capital performance.

The agreement reflects Syncron's broader partner strategy of building a global ecosystem of regional specialists, systems integrators, and advisory partners that can help manufacturers accelerate aftermarket transformation with the right mix of technology, domain expertise, and local delivery capability.

"Manufacturers across DACH know their installed base is where the next phase of growth will come from, but turning that into results takes both the right strategy and the right execution," said Rob Joseph, VP, Global Partner Organization at Syncron.“conet brings the regional presence, consulting depth, and implementation expertise to help customers move from aftermarket ambition to measurable results. That is exactly the role we want our partner ecosystem to play, helping manufacturers of all sizes access enterprise-grade capabilities through trusted local expertise.”

"Our clients in automotive and manufacturing are looking for partners who understand both their business and their technology," said Martin Wibbe, Chief Executive Officer of conet.“As a Syncron VAR partner, we can take customers from the first pricing and inventory strategy discussion all the way through go-live, with a team that knows the regulatory landscape and the demands of manufacturers in the region.”

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing,service supply chain management, warranty management, and service contract performance. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit .

About conet

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Bonn, Germany, conet is a full-service IT consulting, systems integration and software development provider. Its roughly 2,050 employees work across 23 locations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, as well as Greece, Croatia and Spain. conet serves companies in automotive, manufacturing, finance and insurance, and energy and utilities, as well as public administration and defense. For more, visit .

CONTACT: Media contact: KC Crabtree Syncron Public Relations +1 206.949.2551...