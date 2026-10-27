Tone P Earns Major-Label Milestone As Nino Paid's Live Rendition Of 'Shine' Arrives Via Signal / Columbia Records

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Tone P x Nino Paid Eating At Tha Carry Out

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Thrust back into the spotlight after producing "Shine" and "Step With Me" for fellow DMV native Nino Paid 's Somewhere Over The Rainbow album, Tone P is no longer the nation's capital's best-kept secret.Recorded and executive produced by the triple threat's performance platform Tha Carry Out, in partnership with Hvmane Studios, Nino's live rendition of“Shine” was acquired and released by Signal / Columbia Records, a subsidiary of Sony Music. The collaboration represents the outlet's debut major-label release on streaming services and marks the second occasion in which Tone P has brought a“Bounce Beat” track, a sub-genre of Go-Go, to a global audience.Beyond music, the Billboard chart-topping producer co-founded the Don't Mute D.C. movement in 2019. Playing a pivotal role in establishing Go-Go as the city's official music and securing its cultural legacy, the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage partnered with Howard University's Department of Communication, Culture and Media Studies to record interviews, photo portraits, and transcripts to document the historical moment in time.In 2025, Tone P founded GOGO Global, co-founded National Mambo Sauce Day, and created Tha Carry Out to preserve D.C.'s Go-Go culture as well as unite the local community. Now CEO of District Funk Records and signed to Universal Music Publishing, Tone leads a genre-defying band. Their "GOGOPUNK" sound blends Go-Go's soul with punk energy, taking D.C.'s rhythm to the global stage. As a producer and cultural architect, Tone P keeps Go-Go potent and ever-evolving.Be sure to check out the latest episodes of Tha Carry Out featuring MIMS, Black Alley, Raw Image, 3OHBlack, UCB, SunniThaRapper, Tray Chaney, Kenny Sharp, J. Addo, Breezy Supreme, TOB, Lizzle, Will Tha Rapper, and more.

Quinelle "Coach Q" Holder

Medium Creative Agency

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Tone P Earns Major-Label Milestone as Nino Paid's Live Rendition of 'Shine' Arrives via Signal / Columbia Records News Provided By Medium Creative Agency October 27, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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