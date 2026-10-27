GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What should an international buyer really expect from a Global Leading Warehouse Racking System Manufacturer? The phrase should be tested against practical evidence rather than treated as a marketing label. For warehouse racking procurement, that evidence includes engineering capability, configurable products, manufacturing control, compliance documentation, export experience, and completed projects that reflect real operating conditions. HEDA SHELVES provides a useful example of how a Chinese racking manufacturer can be assessed against these criteria.Why Warehouse Racking Procurement Is Becoming More TechnicalWarehouse storage is being reshaped by tighter space economics, labor constraints, higher SKU counts, faster fulfillment requirements, and growing use of automation. MHI's warehousing technology coverage highlights the continued expansion of automated storage and retrieval technologies and a broader shift from automating horizontal movement toward automating vertical storage and retrieval. This affects even conventional Warehouse Racking because rack geometry, aisle width, load profiles, pallet access, and future automation requirements increasingly need to be considered during the initial design stage.Supplier selection is therefore more than a price comparison. One warehouse may need direct access for hundreds of SKUs, while another needs higher density for cold storage, FIFO movement for date-sensitive inventory, or multiple working levels for piece picking. The practical value of a Warehouse Racking System depends on how well its configuration matches the warehouse's inventory profile, material-handling equipment, building dimensions, and workflow.HEDA SHELVES at a GlanceGuangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd was founded in 2001 and operates under the HEDA SHELVES brand. Its current corporate information presents a 30,000-square-meter factory, a team of more than 300 people, monthly production capacity stated at 30,000 tons, and more than 10,000 warehouse project cases. Its scope covers pallet racking, industrial shelving, mezzanine systems, and warehouse accessories.This product breadth is relevant for warehouses that require several storage methods under one roof. HEDA SHELVES produces selective racking, double-deep racking, drive-in systems, push-back racks, gravity flow racking, radio shuttle systems and VNA racking. Its wider portfolio includes longspan and medium-duty shelving, cantilever storage, carton flow systems, rack-supported mezzanines, shelving-supported mezzanines, and structural steel platforms.Selective Pallet Racking Systems Remain a Core Buying CategoryAmong its principal products, selective pallet racking systems are designed around adjustable beam levels and direct access to pallet positions. Available specifications include single-deep and double-deep layouts, upright heights from 1,500 to 12,000 mm, two to eight beam levels, and engineering-rated loads of 800 to 5,000 kg per beam pair. Q235B cold-rolled steel is specified for the structure, with electrostatic powder coating, outdoor coating, and hot-dip galvanizing available for different environments.The format is particularly relevant to logistics centers, manufacturing warehouses, retail distribution facilities, food and beverage operations, and other sites handling varied SKUs. Single-deep layouts favor immediate access to individual pallets, while double-deep configurations increase storage density by positioning pallets two deep, with an associated trade-off in accessibility.For buyers, the important question is not simply whether a rack carries a quoted load. Structural requirements also depend on beam span, upright height, pallet dimensions, number of levels, anchoring conditions, forklift clearances, and site-specific requirements. HEDA SHELVES includes CAD planning and 3D visualization within its project workflow, while dimensions and structural configurations are developed around the individual warehouse footprint and load profile.Manufacturing Control and ComplianceHEDA SHELVES describes an in-house production process beginning with inspection of Q235 cold-rolled steel, followed by automated punching, precision cutting, cold forming, component production, welding, and surface finishing. Its manufacturing documentation includes material-grade and thickness checks, dimensional verification during production, and automated processing for major rack components.Documented compliance credentials include CE-CPR certificate No. 2435-CPR-8605159, ISO 9001:2015 certificate No. 18624Q00169R0M, shown as valid through June 2027, and RoHS certification. For an international procurement team, such documentation is a useful part of supplier qualification, but it should still be reviewed together with the destination market's building code, seismic requirements, fire protection rules, floor conditions, and applicable racking standards.What HEDA SHELVES Project Cases ShowReal projects help buyers understand how a manufacturer responds to different operational constraints. In Ghana, a chemical-storage warehouse used an 8-meter-high, five-level selective pallet racking installation with a stated load capacity of 4 tons per layer. The system accommodated chemical drums and packaged raw materials handled with conventional forklifts, while installation support was provided remotely through instructions and video materials.A March 2024 automotive-parts project in Thailand used a three-level mezzanine structure approximately 9 meters high. The ground level was arranged for pallet storage and forklift movement, while upper levels supported manual picking and organized storage of spare parts and accessories. Reinforced beams and upright frames were incorporated into the racking, with HEDA SHELVES engineers providing on-site installation guidance to the local team.In Mexico, a July 2024 high-bay warehouse project combined a three-layer shelving-supported mezzanine with shelving reaching approximately 13 meters. Each platform level was around 3,500 mm high, and anti-slip decking was used for elevated working areas. Engineering staff also supported installation on site.An Ecuador project demonstrates a different application. Medium-duty shelving was configured with approximately six levels and a capacity of 300–500 kg per level for cartons, components, baskets, bulk goods, and other manually picked inventory.These examples show why Warehouse Racking decisions should begin with the operation rather than a preferred rack type. Heavy pallets, large SKU ranges, manual picking, high-bay buildings, and specialized storage environments each produce different requirements for structure, access, and space utilization.Where HEDA SHELVES Fits in a Changing IndustryWarehouse design is moving toward better vertical utilization, denser storage, modular reconfiguration, and closer integration between storage structures and automated handling. Automation is increasingly extending into vertical storage, while space and labor pressures continue to influence investment in higher-density systems.HEDA SHELVES covers conventional selective racking as well as radio shuttle, gravity flow, VNA, drive-in, mezzanine, and other space-efficient configurations. This range allows a project to balance pallet accessibility, storage density, inventory rotation, throughput, and available building height rather than relying on one racking format for every application.Its cross-border project process extends from requirement review and layout development to production, shipment, and installation guidance. CAD drawings can be prepared from warehouse dimensions, followed by 3D rendering after the layout is defined, giving manufacturers, installers, and end users a common technical reference before fabrication begins.What Buyers Should Verify Before Placing an OrderA sound sourcing process should confirm pallet dimensions and weights, SKU profile, required capacity, clear building height, slab conditions, forklift type, aisle width, sprinkler clearances, seismic conditions, corrosion exposure, and future expansion plans. Buyers should also review structural calculations, steel specifications, coating requirements, anchor details, manufacturing drawings, packing plans, installation instructions, and the exact engineering standards used.Viewed through this checklist, HEDA SHELVES offers several factors relevant to international warehouse projects: more than two decades of manufacturing history, a broad product portfolio, in-house production, layout and engineering support, documented compliance credentials, and project references covering pallet storage, manual picking, high-bay mezzanines, automotive parts, chemical storage, and general distribution. These factors do not replace project-specific engineering review, but they provide procurement teams with concrete information for technical due diligence.For buyers comparing a Warehouse Racking System manufacturer in China, the useful approach is to match engineering evidence and completed applications with the warehouse's actual operating profile. HEDA SHELVES can be evaluated on that basis through its technical product information, manufacturing data, compliance documentation, and project records.Company and product information is available at .

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

Guangzhou HEDA Shelves Co., Ltd

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A Buyer's Guide to HEDA SHELVES: Global Leading Warehouse Racking System Manufacturer From China News Provided By Globalso October 27, 2026, 05:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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