Refillgenie Reports Helping Over 18,000 Patients Since 2023

Jersey City telehealth service addresses medication gaps for patients across 49 states and D.C.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients who run out of daily medications during insurance lapses, provider transitions, or travel now have a track record to evaluate: RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth service based in Jersey City, New Jersey, reports helping more than 18,000 patients since 2023.

Gaps in medication access affect patients in a range of circumstances. Prescription refills can slip through the cracks when insurance coverage changes, a doctor's office closes unexpectedly, or a patient is away from home. For those on daily medications for conditions such as diabetes or hypertension, even a short interruption can lead to serious complications.

Kelly Y., a patient whose doctor's office closed without notice, described the situation she faced: "I needed a refill on my blood pressure meds and my new dr could not fit me in until December. My prior doctors office closed abruptly leaving me with no meds. Refill Genie made the process simple, easy and affordable. Received my prescriptions within a few hours."

RefillGenie was created by physicians who observed patients being harmed when they ran out of essential medications. The company's text-based service operates across 49 states and Washington, D.C., and requires no appointment. Patients answer a set of health questions, their information is verified, they consult with a doctor by text, and the prescription is sent to their pharmacy - all on the same day.

The service is available around the clock, a feature the company introduced in response to demand from patients managing chronic conditions outside standard office hours. Standard turnaround time is 12 hours, though the company reports most refills arrive sooner.

RefillGenie refills up to three existing medications for a 90-day supply at $59. The company does not start new medications. When bloodwork is needed, RefillGenie orders and interprets it at no additional cost.

For patients without insurance, the flat pricing removes a common barrier. Tracy B., who used the service for the first time, said: "I used them for the first time today. As someone without insurance, it is really helpful to have a service that will refill basic prescriptions for more than one month at a time. Service was quick and easy!"

Insurance transitions create another frequent gap. Shanna N. experienced a lapse in coverage after moving across states following graduate school: "RefillGenie has been amazing. Honestly what a lifesaver platform. Transitioning out of graduate school and into the workforce resulted in a serious lapse in my insurance due to having to move across states and my school insurance was garbage anyway. I've had to use RefillGenie a couple of times now, and each time has been so helpful, especially now that I'm re-establishing care in my new location. It's affordable and reliable, I really appreciate this service and the doctors, nurses, and practitioners who make it possible."

Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie, said the 18,000-patient milestone confirms the need the company was built to address. "We created RefillGenie because we were tired of seeing patients harmed simply because they ran out of essential medications," Dr. Kelly said. "Our goal has always been to make it easy for anyone to quickly access the refills they need. Reaching 18,000 patients tells us that this service is filling a real gap in the healthcare system."

The company describes itself as a temporary bridge, not a replacement for ongoing primary care, and encourages patients to reconnect with a local provider for continued treatment.

To begin a refill, patients can visit refillgenie or call (929) 274-3052. Additional information is available on the RefillGenie blog at refillgenie/news/.

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About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States



Note to Editors

.RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

.The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

.RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

.The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

.RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

Stephen Kelly

RefillGenie

+1 929-274-3052

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