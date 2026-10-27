Penta Security And AUTOCRYPT Announce 'Declaration On Cybersecurity' For The AI Era

Eight cybersecurity experts from Penta Security and AUTOCRYPT announced the 'Declaration on Cybersecurity'.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cybersecurity company Penta Security and Physical AI security company AUTOCRYPT have announced the 'Declaration on Cybersecurity ', developed by cybersecurity experts from both companies to set out fundamental cybersecurity principles and approaches to safe AI in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

Eight experts from the two companies participated in the declaration, including Seokwoo Lee, Chair of AUTOCRYPT; Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT; and Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security, alongside specialists in cryptography, software engineering, information security, security software strategy and development, and Physical AI. They stressed the need to establish cybersecurity principles that can be applied consistently even in an environment where AI is used to conduct attacks. To this end, they set out the 'Three Principles of Cyber Defence' as the core framework for cyber defence in the AI era.

The declaration begins with the statement,“AI has begun to hack autonomously.” It argues that, in an era where AI-driven cyber threats are difficult to predict, cybersecurity requires consistent principles that can be applied across different situations rather than individual countermeasures for each type of attack.

The experts emphasised that cybersecurity must be treated as a fundamental component of every digital system, that defences must leave no gaps, and that security must be incorporated from the design stage. The resulting Three Principles of Cyber Defence comprise Observability, which enables the measurement and analysis of cybersecurity-related information; Cross-Layer Defence, which protects attack surfaces at every layer and coordinates defences across them; and Zero Damage Design, which designs systems to prevent cyberattacks from resulting in actual damage.

The declaration also considers the possibility that safety criteria established for AI may be circumvented or fail to operate as intended. It therefore proposes external means of controlling AI's cybersecurity risks, including verifying and controlling AI actions and clearly designating accountable parties.

Duksoo Kim, CEO of AUTOCRYPT, said,“As AI moves beyond the digital domain and becomes involved in the decision-making and control of physical systems, the impact of security threats is also extending into the physical world. In the age of Physical AI, it is essential to treat security as a core requirement from the design stage.”

Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security, said,“The role of cybersecurity in the AI era goes beyond preventing attacks. It must ensure that systems can retain control, accountability structures and core functions even in environments where AI is involved. We hope this declaration will serve as a starting point for discussions on the technological and institutional principles required to use AI safely.”

The 'Declaration on Cybersecurity' was jointly announced on 5 October by Seokwoo Lee, Chair and Founder of AUTOCRYPT; Duksoo Kim, CEO and Co-Founder of AUTOCRYPT; Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security; SangGyoo Sim, CTO and Co-Founder of AUTOCRYPT; Sung Kyoon Chung, Head of Engineering at AUTOCRYPT; Taejoon Jung, Head of Planning at Penta Security; Junyong Lee, Head of Research and Development at Penta Security; and Seongwoo Cho, Head of the AI Mobility Policy Research Institute at AUTOCRYPT.



Penta Security Inc.

Penta Security Inc

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