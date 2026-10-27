Pre-Orders Open October 27: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy 'Concept By Studio TRIGGER' Statue

Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy "Concept by Studio TRIGGER"

Front

Concept Art by TRIGGER

LED Illumination

Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Lucy "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Pre-orders October 27, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prime 1 Studio has opened pre-orders for the Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy "Concept by Studio TRIGGER," based on the Netflix animated series "Cyberpunk: Edgerunners."This statue is based on concept art by animation studio TRIGGER. Lucy is realized at 1/5 scale as she moves between cyberspace and the real world.Her facial sculpt is designed so that her gaze is directed toward the viewer. Her hair features blended color gradients, while the interface at the back of her head is finished with a mechanical texture. Different surface textures are also used across the various parts of her outfit.The themed base features LED illumination and is designed to evoke cyberspace. A green cable connected to Lucy and the holographic goldfish seen above Night City in the series also represent her connection to the real world.The Bonus Version includes an additional head depicting Lucy while hacking, with eye patterns synchronized with her cyberware. A Head Stand is also included for displaying the additional head separately.Rebecca and David, also based on concepts by TRIGGER, are scheduled to open for pre-order at a later date as part of the Concept Masterline lineup.Product Name:Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $899Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: June 2028Scale: 1/5H: 39 cm W: 25 cm D: 23 cmWeight: Approx. 2.23 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Themed Base with LED Illumination・One (1) Swappable Head (Standard)・One (1) Swappable Head (Netrunning) [BONUS PART]・One (1) Head Stand [BONUS PART]LED Power Supply Method: TBD* Please prepare batteries, USB cables, or other necessary items depending on the final power supply method.Copyright:TM & © 2026 SCG POWER RANGERS LLC and Hasbro. Power Rangers and all related logos, characters, names, and distinctive likenesses thereof are the exclusive property of SCG Power Rangers LLC. All Rights Reserved. Used Under Authorization.For more details, visit our online store.About Prime 1 StudioPrime 1 Studio Co., Ltd., which will celebrate its 15th anniversary on March 30, 2027, creates and sells products that showcase the appeal of character-based content. Its lineup includes "PRIME 1 STATUE," a series of high-end character statues, as well as figures, merchandise, and other collectibles.Address: 6-36-2 Asakusa, Taito-ku, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative: Rie MatsumotoOfficial Website:

Media Relations

Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd.

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Concept Masterline Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy "Concept by Studio TRIGGER" Product PV

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pre-Orders Open October 27: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Lucy 'Concept by Studio TRIGGER' Statue News Provided By Prime 1 Studio Co., Ltd October 27, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.