Karnataka SIR Final Voter List 2026: Check Your Name Online, Release Date And Official Website Here

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Karnataka has been completed, bringing the state-wide voter verification exercise to a close. The process, which began on June 30 and was carried out in different phases, concluded on October 22. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 27. Officials are expected to announce the updated voter count and provide further details about the revision process.

Officials completed the scrutiny of all claims, objections and notices related to the draft electoral roll by October 22. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer V. Anbukumar will hold a press conference at 3 pm on Tuesday to release the final voter list and share further details about the revision exercise.

The draft electoral roll contained 4.50 crore voters. Of these, officials issued 43.82 lakh notices due to mapping discrepancies and logical errors identified during the verification process. Election officials subsequently contacted the affected voters and completed the necessary verification procedures.

With the process now complete, attention has turned to the final electoral roll. Voters are awaiting confirmation of how many names have been retained, how many have been deleted and what changes have been made to the voter list following the revision.

Special Drive for New Voters

Following the publication of the final electoral roll, the Election Commission has directed officials to conduct a special drive to help eligible citizens register as voters. The initiative is intended to provide an opportunity for those who could not complete the registration process during the SIR exercise to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer is expected to share further details about the special registration campaign during Tuesday's press conference. Eligible citizens who have not yet registered as voters will be able to obtain information about the application process and the steps required to enroll.

How to Check Your Name in the Final Voter List

Voters can check whether their names appear in the final electoral roll after its publication at 3 pm on Tuesday. The list will be available through the official websites of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission of India.

To check your name, visit either of the following websites:



Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer: Election Commission of India Voters' Portal:

Voters can also use the ECINET mobile application to verify their details and check whether their names appear in the final electoral roll.

What Happens Next?

After the final voter list is published, voters are advised to check their names and electoral details to ensure that their information is correctly reflected in the updated roll.

Those whose names do not appear in the final list need not panic, as further opportunities to register are expected to be provided through the special drive announced by the Election Commission.

Voters should follow these steps:



Check Your Name: Verify whether your name appears in the final electoral roll.

Verify Your Details: Ensure that your personal and electoral details are correct.

Do Not Panic if Your Name Is Missing:Check official announcements for information about the next steps.

Apply for Inclusion: Eligible voters whose names are missing can follow the prescribed procedure to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. Watch for Official Updates: Follow announcements from the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer and the Election Commission for details of the upcoming special registration drive.