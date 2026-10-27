THIS Actor Approached SS Rajamouli For A Villain Role But Landed The Lead In A Blockbuster

A popular actor once approached SS Rajamouli hoping to play a villain but unexpectedly landed the lead role instead. Their collaboration became a box office blockbuster, creating an interesting career story.

Every actor dreams about working with top director SS Rajamouli. Comedian Sunil also shared this big dream. He actually wanted to play a villain role in a Rajamouli film, not a comedian or a hero. Sunil mentioned in a recent interview that God gave him a surprise gift when he got the hero role in Maryada Ramanna.

Sunil gives full credit for the movie to Rajamouli. Rajamouli narrated the Maryada Ramanna story to him during a lunch break on a film set. Sunil felt completely shocked when the director offered him the main hero role. He called this movie a true blessing. Interestingly, Sunil initially rejected the lead role in Andala Ramudu. He kept saying no for two whole years despite repeated requests from the makers.

Fear caused this initial rejection. Sunil used to entertain the audience as a comedian for just thirty or sixty minutes in his previous films. A lead hero must keep the audience fully engaged for two and a half hours. He rejected the offer first because he doubted his own capacity to carry a full movie.

Sunil eventually accepted the lead role in Andala Ramudu. He took his new responsibility as a hero very seriously. He restarted his dance practice and performed full dance routines after a long gap. He worked extremely hard to win the hearts of the audience.

Sunil faced a new doubt while shooting for Poola Rangadu. Maryada Ramanna focused on a land dispute, and Poola Rangadu also dealt with a similar land issue. He worried that the audience might find both movies too similar. Sunil built a six-pack body just to give the audience something completely fresh and new.