Medical Team In Agartala Removes Coin From Child Food Pipe On Holiday

Successful Medical Intervention in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 27 (ANI): In a successful medical intervention, a team of doctors from the ENT Department of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) removed a coin lodged in the food pipe of a four-year-old boy on the morning of October 25, despite it being a Lakshmi Puja holiday.

The child, a Janajati boy from Bangshibari in Sepahijala district, was brought to IGM Hospital (IGMH) by his anxious parents after a coin became stuck in his food pipe. Following the initial assessment, he was referred to GBP Hospital for further treatment at AGMC. The child was admitted to the ENT Department of AGMC on the evening of October 24.

Procedure and Recovery

After keeping him nil orally overnight in preparation for the procedure, the medical team successfully removed the coin under general anaesthesia (GA) on the morning of October 25. The timely intervention ensured that the child received the necessary treatment despite the public holiday. Following observation and assessment, he was discharged from the hospital on October 26.

Medical Team Details

The procedure was performed by a team led by Dr Tanmoy Deb, along with Dr Binoy Deb Barma, Dr Deepsikha Bhattacharjee, Dr Sourav Saha and Nursing Officer Mr Subrata Paul. The successful treatment highlights the importance of timely medical intervention and coordinated care in managing emergencies involving foreign objects lodged in the food pipe, particularly among young children. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)