MK Stalin Slams TVK Government Over Back-To-Back Prison Escapes In TN

MK Stalin Criticizes Security Lapses

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin on Tuesday criticised the TVK government over the escape of prisoners from Theni district jail, alleging lapses in prison security and law and order, and said the state had reached a situation where people had to protect themselves. In a post shared on X, Stalin drew a parallel with the television series Breaking Bad and Prison Break to criticise the government over the recent jailbreaks.“Following Breaking Bad, Prison Break has now begun in Tamil Nadu too! I thought the government was only failing to monitor criminals released on bail. But the state of affairs is such that even prisoners inside jails are being allowed to escape,” Stalin said.

He referred to the recent escape of two prisoners from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai and the subsequent jailbreak in Theni.“Before we could recover from the shock of two prisoners escaping from Puzhal prison, 17 prisoners have now escaped from the district jail in Theni,” he wrote. Stalin said the escape of such a large number of prisoners at once was reportedly the first such incident since 1995 and questioned how it could happen in 2026 despite improvements in security arrangements and surveillance facilities. "They say this is the first time since 1995 that so many prisoners have escaped at once. Such an incident in 2026, when security arrangements and surveillance facilities have improved, is unacceptable. Criminals outside are committing crimes freely, while prisoners inside are escaping fearlessly," he said. Criticising the TVK government, Stalin added,“Overall, the TVK government is a bunch of incompetent, good-for-nothing people. They are not going to protect the people. Tamil Nadu has reached a pathetic state where people have to protect themselves.”

Jailbreaks Raise Security Concerns

Back-to-back jailbreaks in Tamil Nadu within a short span have raised questions over law and order, prison administration and internal security. Just days after two prisoners escaped from Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai within 24 hours, 16 prisoners escaped in a single night from Theni District Jail at Thekkampatti, Andipatti, exposing administrative laxity.

Puzhal and Theni Incidents

In Puzhal Central Prison, considered to have state-of-the-art multi-layered security, two prisoners escaped last week. Sudip, an under-trial prisoner from Nepal, scaled the prison wall while on cleaning duty and escaped. Within hours, Suresh, a convict in a POCSO case who was distributing goods at the prison canteen, used the crowd rush to slip away. Following this, 7 prison staff, including an Assistant Jailer, were suspended for negligence.

Before the Puzhal issue was settled, a bigger jailbreak took place in Theni Thekkampatti sub-jail. Prisoners lodged in the same cell staged a drama, saying a fellow inmate had a seizure. They brutally attacked the guards who opened the lock, and 16 prisoners escaped at once. So far, 4 have been re-arrested, while 17 special teams are in an intensive manhunt to nab the remaining prisoners.

Government Response and Manhunt

Commenting on the jailbreak incident in Theni, TN Law Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar said,“A prison warden went to check on a prisoner who had reportedly fainted; however, the prisoners attacked the wardens and managed to escape. Four have been caught; a search is on for others." Meanwhile, police have intensified the search for the escaped prisoners, deploying drones and conducting checks at bus stands across the Kavi Vilakku area. Combing operations and vehicle checks are also underway across southern Tamil Nadu.

Madurai Central Jail Superintendent Krishnaraj arrived at Theni prison for an on-site inspection as search operations continued to trace the escaped inmates. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Prisons Director General of Police Sandeep Rai Rathore arrived at Madurai Airport from Chennai on Tuesday and proceeded to Theni sub-jail to conduct an on-site investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape. Security has also been tightened in neighbouring districts. Dindigul Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar confirmed that check posts had been established at 16 locations in the district. Photographs of the fugitives have been circulated among police teams in Madurai, Dindigul and Idukki in neighbouring Keralam, while vehicle checks are underway on key routes. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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