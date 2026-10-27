Shilpa Shetty Shares Tricky Ball Exercise: 5 Benefits You Can Get Without Gym Equipment

Just throwing a ball around can convert a normal workout session into an activity that puts skills like focus and coordination into question. Actress Shilpa Shetty is the latest person to prove this point using a ball to put up a fitness challenge.

In a video uploaded on her Instagram page recently, actress Shilpa Shetty can be seen attempting a fitness challenge in a white sports bra and blue leggings set. The caption of the post read, "A simple ball, a not-so-simple challenge. Think you can ace it?"

5 Benefits of Ball Workout

1. Promotes Hand-Eye Coordination

Following the ball, throwing it and catching it involves using eyes and hands together. Practice can help develop coordination for these specific skills.

2. Requires Concentration and Attention

Following a flying ball requires focus and fast reactions. These drills require attention while keeping the body busy.

3. Involves Brain and Physical Work

Balancing the need to follow the ball visually and make decisions about what to do and react with your body makes coordination drills both physical and mental exercise.

4. Requires Balance and Motor Skills

Depending on the drill, changing the body position, moving the body in a new direction or catching the ball while in motion can require balance, timing and body awareness.

5. Adds Variation to a Fitness Program

Ball exercises can provide a fun variation of repetitive exercises without requiring any sophisticated equipment. They can go along with aerobic exercises, resistance training and flexibility drills.

Do Ball Exercises Improve Brain Function?

Ball exercises use coordination skills and involve physical activity, attention, and vision processing. Nevertheless, they do not qualify as a method proven to prevent cognitive impairment, memory decline, or brain fog.

For Beginners – Safe Ways to Start Training

Start with slow toss and catch movements, using two feet to stand. Concentrate first on proper technique rather than trying to move fast or balance better. Practice in an open area without any slippery surfaces.

Shilpa's exercise program shows that no fancy gear is needed for an effective training session. Simple exercises can enrich a well-balanced regimen that involves strength training, cardio, and flexibility.