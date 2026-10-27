Nissanka Ruled Out Of Pakistan Tests, Udara Named Replacement

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Oct 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan as he continues to recover from a left hamstring injury. Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Tuesday.

"Pathum Nissanka will miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, as he is yet to recover from his left hamstring injury. The Cricket Selection Committee has named Lahiru Udara as his replacement. Udara is already in Pakistan as part of Sri Lanka's ODI squad," SLC said in a statement.

Nissanka was initially included in Sri Lanka's 15-member squad for the series, subject to regaining full fitness ahead of the opening Test. His continued recovery from the injury has now forced him out of the tour, providing Udara with an opportunity to feature in the Test setup.

Udara was not part of the original squad announcement despite his impressive performance against the West Indies in June, when he scored 188. However, his presence in Pakistan with Sri Lanka's ODI squad has made the transition easier following Nissanka's withdrawal.

The two-Test series, part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, begins on November 9. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with Sri Lanka looking to improve their position in the standings.

Kusal Mendis will captain the visiting side after being appointed skipper earlier this month. The original squad also featured the experienced Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, while Dilshan Madushanka earned a recall. Eshan Malinga and Anjala Bandara were also handed call-ups.

Sri Lanka currently sit seventh in the World Test Championship standings, while Pakistan occupy ninth place. The upcoming series presents both sides with an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the competition, with the hosts set to welcome Sri Lanka for the two fixtures.

The Islanders are currently playing Pakistan and England in an ODI tri-series, having lost their first game against hosts Pakistan and won their second game against the three lions in a thrilling manner. The tri-series concludes on October 31.

Sri Lanka's updated squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara