Azerbaijan, Iran Discuss Energy Cooperation And Future Prospects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The current state and future development prospects of cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Iran have been discussed.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, on his X account.

"In Moscow, we met with Hamid Bovard, Acting Minister of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We discussed the current state of energy cooperation between our countries, its future development prospects, and issues of mutual interest," the post said.

In recent years, economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran has been consistently expanding across the fields of trade, transport, energy, transit, and logistics. The two countries are deepening their collaboration within the framework of the International North-South Transport Corridor, while also implementing joint projects involving the exchange of electricity and natural gas.

The parties are also continuing to cooperate on increasing mutual trade turnover, expanding cross-border economic ties, fostering industrial collaboration, and promoting investment projects. The energy sector remains one of the key pillars of the economic relationship between the two countries.