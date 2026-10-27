MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hangzhou, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, the Black Friday Traffic Growth Bootcamp for Independent E-commerce Stores, hosted by Huoguo Cross-border, was held in Hangzhou, China. Winseed (winseed.ai ), an AI Marketing Agent, shared practical strategies for commercializing GEO among brands expanding overseas.

Overseas consumers are increasingly shifting from traditional web searches to asking AI tools directly for information. AI applications have surpassed 1.2 billion monthly active users overseas, while China has reached 490 million, representing year-over-year growth of 76.7% and 172.3%, respectively. Gartner predicts that traditional search traffic could decline by approximately 25% in 2026. AI Overviews are also reducing website traffic, with organic search click-through rates falling from 1.76% to 0.61% when AI Overviews appear, while zero-click searches account for as much as 93% in AI Mode. As a result, brand competition is expanding beyond traditional search rankings to securing visibility within AI-generated answers.

In the generative AI landscape, global brands face three major challenges. First, limited AI crawling, insufficient authoritative sources, and a lack of structured content reduce brand visibility in AI search. Second, unclear product positioning and inconsistent brand messaging make it difficult for AI systems to accurately identify brands. Third, insufficient media coverage, third-party reviews, and other trust signals leave brands with fewer credible sources for AI to reference, making AI recommendations harder to secure.

Founded in March 2025, Winseed is a commercial GEO SaaS platform positioned as an AI Marketing Agent for global brands. Its services include overseas GEO optimization and integrated SEO + GEO traffic strategies. The platform also provides access to its core monitoring capabilities for brands, GEO service providers, marketing agencies, and multi-brand groups.

Winseed's end-to-end workflow covers monitoring and diagnostics, evidence-based content creation, media placements, and performance attribution. Multiple AI Agents work collaboratively across the platform: content generation agents improve production efficiency and support multilingual content; distribution agents match content with industry-specific media and publishing channels; GEO optimization agents improve AI discoverability through question-based and keyword optimization; and diagnostic agents continuously track AI brand mentions, visibility, and audience trends. Together, they connect content production, AI understanding, search citations, and user conversions.

At the event, Winseed introduced a standardized 90-day implementation roadmap. Days 0–30 focus on an AI visibility audit, analyzing at least 100 real consumer queries across brand terms, competitor terms, category keywords, use-case scenarios, and purchase-intent queries. This phase identifies priority opportunities, maps media citations, assesses content gaps, and defines key PR actions. Days 31–60 focus on content and search optimization guided by the query map. Six content formats-official website FAQs, press releases, industry media coverage, KOL reviews, community discussions, and product comparison pages-provide mutually reinforcing information around the same consumer queries. These efforts build four layers of brand content assets: brand, product, category, and use-case content. Days 61–90 focus on expanding exposure and amplifying brand awareness.

Winseed has validated this framework through projects across multiple industries. Following a concentrated media campaign, an AI-powered 3D printing brand achieved significant improvements in average monthly AI audience reach, branded search interest, organic traffic, referring domains, and keyword indexing. Another fitness equipment brand launched a media content campaign around a major promotional event, increasing AI visibility and audience reach while driving growth in website sales and order conversions.

In September 2026, Winseed participated in IFA 2026 in Berlin, where it monitored brand performance in AI search, launched the "ONE QUESTION AT IFA" initiative, introduced an AI visibility assessment program for Chinese brands, and presented its cross-language Citation Map framework.

Winseed emphasized that in the AI search era, brand growth is not simply about maximizing exposure. It is about becoming a credible, well-understood, and recommendable answer that AI systems can cite. For brands expanding globally, the priority is not necessarily to become the largest player in their industry, but to become the best answer to relevant consumer needs.

About Winseed

Winseed is an AI Marketing Agent for global brands, specializing in commercial GEO SaaS solutions, overseas GEO optimization, and integrated SEO + GEO traffic strategies. Its platform provides an end-to-end workflow covering monitoring and diagnostics, evidence-based content creation, media placements, and performance attribution. Core monitoring capabilities are available to brands, GEO service providers, marketing agencies, and multi-brand groups.

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