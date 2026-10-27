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The Park Slope contractor encourages homeowners to confirm a contractor's DCWP license status before any renovation work begins in New York City.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As New York City homeowners line up kitchen, bathroom, and apartment renovations for the colder months, Melani General Contractor is encouraging them to take one simple step before signing with any contractor: confirm that the company holds an active Home Improvement Contractor license from the NYC Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP).Under DCWP rules, a person or business must have a Home Improvement Contractor license to do construction, repair, remodeling, or other home improvement work to any residential land or building in New York City. The requirement also reaches work next to a home or apartment building, including basements, driveways, fences, garages, patios, porches, sidewalks, terraces, and similar improvements.Melani General Contractor, a Park Slope-headquartered firm with more than 22 years of experience across all five boroughs, holds an active DCWP Home Improvement Contractor license, #2113624-DCA, issued to Melani Contracting Inc. The license status appears in the city's public license records, which anyone can search before a project starts.Checking a license takes only a few minutes. Homeowners can search a contractor's business name or license number in DCWP's online license records and confirm three things: that the license is listed as active, that the business name matches the company named in the contract, and that the license category is Home Improvement Contractor. A contractor who cannot provide a license number, or whose name does not match the record, is a signal to pause before moving forward.According to Melani General Contractor in Brooklyn, NY, licensing is only one part of hiring well. Homeowners in co-ops and condos should also confirm that a contractor can meet the building's alteration agreement and insurance requirements, and that any licensed trades needed for plumbing or electrical work are part of the plan. For older homes, EPA lead-safe certification matters whenever painted surfaces in pre-1978 housing will be disturbed.Melani General Contractor in Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY handles residential renovation across Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, brownstone and townhouse renovations, co-op and condo projects, and full gut renovations. In addition to its Home Improvement Contractor license, the company holds EPA Lead-Safe certification NAT-F277952-1 and New York State Mold Remediation Contractor License #25-64SK4-SHMO.Homeowners planning a renovation can review the company's license details on its website, ask questions about how licensing applies to their project, and request a free estimate by calling (718) 283-4154 or visiting .About Melani General ContractorMelani Contracting Inc., doing business as Melani General Contractor, is a licensed general contracting firm headquartered in Park Slope, serving all five New York City boroughs 24/7. The company holds NYC DCWP Home Improvement Contractor License #2113624-DCA, EPA Lead-Safe Certification NAT-F277952-1, and NYS Mold Remediation Contractor License #25-64SK4-SHMO. More information is available at .Media ContactMelani General ContractorAddress: 343 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11215Phone: (718) 283-4154Website:

Mike Melani

Melani General Contractor

+1 (718) 283-4154

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Melani General Contractor Urges NYC Homeowners to Check Home Improvement Contractor Licenses Before Hiring News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 27, 2026, 05:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, World & Regional



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