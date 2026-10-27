Apoorva Launches Billware, A Unified Invoicing And Payments Platform

BillWare and Merchant Focus Partnership

BillWare Payments

New product lets businesses verify their accounts, send professional invoices, and collect card and ACH payments from a dashboard, powered by Merchant Focus.

- Audra Palakodety, COO of Apoorva CorporationBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apoorva Corporation, a provider of purpose-driven SaaS tools for modern businesses, today announced the launch of BillWare, a new platform that unifies merchant onboarding, invoicing, and payments into one product. BillWare is built on linq, the PayFac-as-a-Service platform from Merchant Focus, which powers the embedded payments and merchant verification underneath BillWare's invoicing and billing tools.Many small and mid-sized businesses rely on a patchwork of separate invoicing tools, standalone merchant accounts, and bolted-on payment gateways. BillWare replaces all of them with a single, guided flow.“Across our product portfolio, our customers kept asking for a simpler way to bill and get paid. BillWare is our answer. It takes a business from signed agreement to invoice to deposited payment in just a few steps, all in one guided flow. With a free tier for businesses processing up to $10,000 a month, any business can start today, and this is just the foundation of what we'll build for the small and mid-sized businesses we serve,” said Nagesh Anupindi, CEO of Apoorva Corporation.How BillWare WorksBillWare takes businesses through three steps on one platform:● Onboarding: Businesses sign up, complete identity verification (KYC), and connect a bank account entirely online. No paperwork required to start accepting funds.● Invoicing: Users build branded, itemized invoices with products, services, and tax rates, and can set up recurring billing for subscription customers. Every invoice is automatically tracked as paid, pending, or overdue. User can also send contracts for e-signature through airSlate SignNow.● Payments: Customers pay by credit card or ACH bank transfer through a secure, self-serve portal, with automatic notifications and a full payment history on hand.A live dashboard gives merchants an at-a-glance view of revenue, active customers, invoice status, and the split between card and ACH payments. BillWare's plans scale with transaction volume, from a free tier for businesses processing up to $10,000 per month to higher tiers with custom branding, guest checkout, and API access for reporting."Software companies are uniquely positioned to bring payments to their customers, because they're already part of how those businesses operate every day. linq exists so they can seize that opportunity without building a payments operation. We're proud to power BillWare and to support Apoorva as it grows", said John Trainor, Business Development Director from Merchant Focus.Embedded Payments, Without Becoming a Payments CompanyBillWare is an example of how software companies are increasingly embedding financial services directly into their products rather than referring customers to a third-party processor. By building on linq, Apoorva was able to offer merchant onboarding, KYC verification, and payment processing as native parts of BillWare without taking on the compliance, underwriting, and infrastructure work that payments typically require.BillWare also integrates with airSlate SignNow, reducing the contract-to-signature-to-invoice-to-payment process to just a few steps.BillWare is available now, with plans starting at $0/month. More information is available at billware.About ApoorvaApoorva Corporation builds purpose-driven SaaS tools for modern businesses, including project management and team collaboration (D9), facility operations and maintenance (SiteWare), customer engagement messaging (MaxDrips), insurance policy administration (Invento), and statutory accounting software (Kevya). Apoorva is based in Broomfield, Colorado. Learn more at apoorva.About Merchant FocusMerchant Focus provides linq, a PayFac-as-a-Service platform that lets software companies embed merchant onboarding, KYC verification, and payment processing directly into their own products. Learn more at merchantfocus.Media ContactAudra Palakodety...800.664.4814

Audra Palakodety

Apoorva Corporation

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Apoorva Launches BillWare, a Unified Invoicing and Payments Platform News Provided By Apoorva Corporation October 27, 2026, 05:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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