Sunainaa To Initiate Criminal Action Against Those Responsible For Creating, Circulating Morphed AI Video Of Her

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Condemning in the strongest possible terms the act of circulating a morphed AI video of her by miscreants, actress Sunainaa has now announced that she will initiate criminal and civil proceedings against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating the content.

The actress, who has delivered noteworthy performances in several Tamil films including the critically acclaimed 'Neerparavai', has made it clear that anyone who was found sharing the morphed AI video too would be held liable.

In a statement which she shared on her Instagram page, Sunainaa said, "It has come to my notice that an AI video is being circulated on social media and other online platforms in which my face has been morphed, using artificial intelligence, onto obscene content. The content is digitally generated or manipulated, with a person made to resemble me in appearance, likeness and persona."

She went on to say, "I am appalled and disgusted by this vile and malicious act, and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms."

Making it clear that she had neither consented to nor authorised the creation, publication or circulation of the content in question in any manner, the actress said that any suggestion, express or implied, that she was associated with it was false, misleading and without any foundation.

"This is a gross violation of my dignity, my privacy and my identity. It amounts to sexual harassment, is defamatory, and constitutes a criminal offence under the laws of India, including the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Such conduct is wholly unacceptable and will not be tolerated," she said.

Cautioning those responsible for the video to immediately stop creating, uploading, sharing, forwarding or reposting the content, or any part or variation of it, the actress asked people to delete it from every platform, account, group and device under their control.

"I will initiate criminal and civil proceedings, without further notice, against every person responsible for creating, publishing or circulating this content. Anyone who shares it further will also be held liable.I request my well-wishers, the public and the media not to share this content, and to report it wherever it is found. All my rights and remedies are expressly reserved," she stated.