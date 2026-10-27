Bihar MLC Vote Counting Underway For Eight Seats Results Expected Late Evening

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) The counting of votes for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats from the Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies, which began at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, was ongoing, with the results expected to be announced late in the evening.

The counting will decide the electoral fate of 150 candidates.

The election covers four Graduates' constituencies -- Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi -- and four Teachers' constituencies in Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.

Polling was held on October 23, and candidates and their supporters are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

The Patna Graduates' constituency has emerged as one of the most closely watched contests, drawing considerable attention because of its political implications and potential impact on the political calculations of Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

Counting is being conducted at designated centres in the respective divisional headquarters under the supervision of election officials.

Security has been tightened, and officials have been instructed to follow the prescribed procedures to ensure a fair and orderly process.

At the counting centre on the MIT campus in Muzaffarpur, counting of votes for the Tirhut Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies is underway.

The strongrooms were opened at 7 a.m. in the presence of candidates and senior officials. Tirhut Divisional Commissioner Girivar Dayal is overseeing the arrangements, while personnel assigned for the counting duties have been deployed at the centre.

Teachers' constituency results are expected to emerge earlier because of the comparatively smaller electorate.

The Teachers' constituencies also recorded higher voter turnout than the Graduates' constituencies.

During counting, first-preference votes will be counted initially. If no candidate secures the required number of votes to be declared elected, second-preference votes will be considered under the applicable counting rules.

Further preferences may also be counted if necessary until the results are determined.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has completed the necessary arrangements, with particular attention to security, surveillance and compliance with electoral procedures.

The results are expected to determine the political fortunes of the candidates and provide an indication of the relative strength of the parties and groups competing for representation in the Bihar Legislative Council.