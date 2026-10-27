EAM Jaishankar Meets Liechtenstein Prince, Discusses Opportunities Under TEPA

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Tuesday called on Liechtenstein Prince Alois and discussed bilateral ties and emerging opportunities under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "A pleasure to call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, on a State Visit to India. Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA."

"Look forward to his meeting with PM Narendra Modi later today to advance our cooperation," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prince Alois was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed Prince Alois upon his arrival.

He said that he is honoured to be in India for the State Visit, adding that the European country is determined to further strengthen ties with New Delhi.

Speaking to the reporters, Prince Alois expressed gratitude to President Murmu and PM Modi for the invitation and warm welcome and said, "I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein's first state visit to this remarkable country."

"This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India," he said.

Speaking about the conclusion of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with India, which entered into force a year ago, the Prince called it a "significant milestone" in strengthening bilateral ties. "We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further."

"In particular, we see tremendous potential in expanding our economic cooperation in areas such as innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology. Across these and many other areas, our two countries possess complementary strengths that we can bring together for the lasting benefit of both our countries," Prince Alois added.

Prince Alois arrived in the national capital from Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday. He was received by Union Minister of State (MoS) Jayant Singh at the airport.

He was accompanied by his wife, Princess Sofia, a high-level official and a business delegation comprising top industry leaders.

Prince Alois is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House later on Tuesday, where they will discuss cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as views on regional and global developments.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will call on Prince Alois on Tuesday.

Prince Alois will then meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in his honour.

"The visit is expected to provide further impetus to the growing engagement between India and Liechtenstein, particularly since the operationalisation of the India–EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement in 2025. The visit will provide an opportunity to further deepen the friendly ties between India and Liechtenstein and build partnerships in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA said in a statement.