'Arnab' Turns Into Very Severe Cyclone Impact Begins Along Andhra Coast

MENAFN - IANS) Visakhapatnam, Oct 27 (IANS) Severe cyclonic storm 'Arnab' in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, and is heading towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, which on Tuesday started witnessing its impact.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said 'Arnab' intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Monday night.

The IMD said in its latest bulletin on Tuesday that the very severe cyclonic storm over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved nearly westwards with a speed of 22 kmph during past six hours, and lay centered at 0530 hours IST over the same region, 260 km southeast of Vishakhapatnam, 300 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 380 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 390 km east of Machilipatnam and 460 km east of Bapatla.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards till the evening, and thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained windspeed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph by forenoon of 28th October, 2026,” says the IMD bulletin.

The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler Weather Radar at Vishakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said that the impact of the cyclone has begun. Heavy rains with gusty winds lashed Srikakulam district. Heavy rains are likely in North Andhra districts, it said.

Extremely heavy rain and strong gusty winds are likely in some coastal areas till October 28.“Its intensity will increase as it approaches the coast. People should stay safe at home,” said Prakhar Jain, MD, State Disaster Management Authority.

People have been advised to contact the Manamitra WhatsApp Number 9552300009 for a swift response to the cyclone-related issues.

Sea conditions have turned rough along the North Andhra coast. High tidal waves were seen at a few places. Coastal erosion was witnessed at Uppada beach in Kakinada district. Boulders placed along the beach recently were washed out to the road, affecting the movement of vehicles. Authorities have already closed all beaches for public as a precautionary measure.