Cyclone Arnab: What Happens At 140 Kmph And 7 Mistakes You Must Avoid

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Cyclone Arnab brings massive destruction with 140 kmph winds. You must avoid these 7 critical mistakes and follow these life-saving precautions to stay safe during the storm.

Cyclone Arnab formed in the Bay of Bengal and it is rushing towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. The weather department announced that the storm intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm in the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is moving at a speed of 22 kmph. The cyclone currently centers 260 km from Visakhapatnam, 300 km from Kakinada, 390 km from Machilipatnam, and 460 km from Bapatla. Heavy rains and gusty winds already started hitting North Andhra.

APSDMA warned that the cyclone will cross the coast between Visakhapatnam and Bapatla by tomorrow morning, October 28 (Wednesday). Winds will blow at speeds of 125-140 kmph during this time. These violent winds can uproot trees, hoardings, and flexies, and blow away house roofs. You must know how to stay safe and what to avoid right now.

The danger level increases as wind speeds rise during Cyclone Arnab. Winds blowing at 140 kmph pack enough power to uproot massive trees and snap heavy branches. These gales will damage electric poles, hoardings, flexies, and temporary structures. This destruction leads to severe property and life loss.

Strong winds easily blow away tin sheets, tiled roofs, and thatched huts. Flying objects like tin sheets cause serious injuries. APSDMA warns that Visakhapatnam and other North Andhra towns will face the maximum impact. Fallen trees and broken branches will block roads and cause traffic jams. Floodwater will enter houses as garbage chokes the drains.

Snapped power lines will stop electricity supply and create electrocution risks. Storm surges and heavy rains will flood low-lying coastal areas. You must take shelter in strong concrete houses and evacuate weak structures immediately.

1. You must stay indoors. Riding two-wheelers or walking outside is highly dangerous. You should use four-wheelers or public transport only for emergencies.

2. You must stay away from trees, electric poles, hoardings, and construction sites. Do not park vehicles under trees.

3. You must avoid windows and glass doors. Flying objects can shatter glass easily. You should stay in a safe room with strong walls and block doors with heavy objects.

4. You must never touch snapped power lines. You should inform the electricity department or emergency team immediately.

5. You must not walk or drive through floodwaters. You cannot judge the water depth, hidden potholes, or electrocution risks.

6. You must avoid beaches, rivers, lakes, and dams. Sea waves rise suddenly during cyclones.

7. You must follow official instructions. You should evacuate immediately if officials ask you to leave your house.

You must pack drinking water, dry fruits, medicines, torchlight, batteries, first aid kit, mobile power bank, and important documents in a waterproof bag before the cyclone hits. You should keep this bag ready to grab easily if floodwater enters your house.

You must secure loose objects, flower pots, and outdoor items around your house. Coastal and flood-prone residents must plan their evacuation early. You should arrange special help for children, the elderly, and disabled people.

You must lock doors and windows tightly and stay away from direct wind. You should never step out during the calm eye of the storm because strong winds will return suddenly.

You can call the integrated emergency helpline 112 for rescue. You can also call APSDMA toll-free numbers 1070 or 1800 425 0101, or message the Mana Mitra WhatsApp number 9552300009 for help. You must trust only official weather updates and ignore social media rumors.