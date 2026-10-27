Prime Video Unveils Trailer Of 'Vibe' At PVR Lido
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 26, 2026: Prime Video brought the energy to PVR Lido, Mumbai, with the trailer drop of its upcoming action-comedy thriller 'Vibe'. The event brought together Preity Zinta, Kunal Khemu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir for an engaging evening of entertainment, candid conversations and lively interactions.
Conceptualised and executed in collaboration with experiential marketing agency The Pittch, the media experience was designed to bring the distinctive personality of Vibe to life beyond the screen. With members of the media and paparazzi in attendance, the trailer reveal was followed by an informal interaction with the cast, complemented by popcorn, Coke and film-inspired merchandise that added to the experience.
Moving beyond the format of a conventional media launch, The Pittch curated a two-day media engagement programme featuring interactions with the cast. The initiative aimed to translate the film's on-screen energy into compelling media conversations and social media moments, extending the buzz around Vibe across entertainment platforms and digital channels.
A key highlight of the evening was Preity Zinta's return to the big screen, which generated considerable excitement and added a touch of nostalgia and star power to the occasion.
Speaking about the experience, Sonny Sharma from The Pittch said: "With Preity's "Madam H' and her band of spies already generating intrigue across social media, the Vibe campaign moved from the gram to the big screen with an energetic trailer launch at PVR Lido. Our focus was to build on this momentum and create an experience that reflected the film's lively, spontaneous and entertaining personality. From the trailer reveal to candid cast interactions and media engagements, every touchpoint was designed to immerse attendees in the world of Vibe and amplify the excitement surrounding its release."
Vibe also marks Kunal Khemu's return as a director and writer. The film follows two inseparable friends whose seemingly ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, plunging them into a high-octane adventure that tests their survival instincts and the strength of their friendship.
The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2026.
About The Pittch
The Pittch is an event management company specializing in the conceptualization, planning and execution of corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, product launches, brand experiences, employee engagement programmes and entertainment events. With a team that brings years of industry experience, The Pittch offers end-to-end event solutions-from creative ideation and event strategy to production, logistics and on-ground execution. Founded on the belief that every event should create a lasting impact, The Pittch partners with brands and organizations to transform ideas into well-executed experiences.
Conceptualised and executed in collaboration with experiential marketing agency The Pittch, the media experience was designed to bring the distinctive personality of Vibe to life beyond the screen. With members of the media and paparazzi in attendance, the trailer reveal was followed by an informal interaction with the cast, complemented by popcorn, Coke and film-inspired merchandise that added to the experience.
Moving beyond the format of a conventional media launch, The Pittch curated a two-day media engagement programme featuring interactions with the cast. The initiative aimed to translate the film's on-screen energy into compelling media conversations and social media moments, extending the buzz around Vibe across entertainment platforms and digital channels.
A key highlight of the evening was Preity Zinta's return to the big screen, which generated considerable excitement and added a touch of nostalgia and star power to the occasion.
Speaking about the experience, Sonny Sharma from The Pittch said: "With Preity's "Madam H' and her band of spies already generating intrigue across social media, the Vibe campaign moved from the gram to the big screen with an energetic trailer launch at PVR Lido. Our focus was to build on this momentum and create an experience that reflected the film's lively, spontaneous and entertaining personality. From the trailer reveal to candid cast interactions and media engagements, every touchpoint was designed to immerse attendees in the world of Vibe and amplify the excitement surrounding its release."
Vibe also marks Kunal Khemu's return as a director and writer. The film follows two inseparable friends whose seemingly ordinary lives take an unexpected turn, plunging them into a high-octane adventure that tests their survival instincts and the strength of their friendship.
The film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 13, 2026.
About The Pittch
The Pittch is an event management company specializing in the conceptualization, planning and execution of corporate events, conferences, exhibitions, product launches, brand experiences, employee engagement programmes and entertainment events. With a team that brings years of industry experience, The Pittch offers end-to-end event solutions-from creative ideation and event strategy to production, logistics and on-ground execution. Founded on the belief that every event should create a lasting impact, The Pittch partners with brands and organizations to transform ideas into well-executed experiences.
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