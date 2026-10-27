MENAFN - GetNews)"The AG Water Softener Complete Set: two ion-exchange cartridges in series, hung on adhesive hooks and connected to the shower hose."A shower water softener for renters: the AG Water Softener Complete Set uses ion-exchange resin to remove hardness at one shower with no plumbing changes, two cartridges in series, $279, now shipping to the US, UK, Ireland and the EU.

New York, NY - October 27, 2026 - GRN Labs today announced the AG Water Softener Complete Set, a shower water softener for renters that needs no plumbing changes.

You usually find out you have hard water from your hair. The move goes fine, the apartment is right, and a few weeks later the hair is dry and dull and the skin is tight after every shower. A filter gets tried. It helps with chlorine, which is what a filter is for, and the hardness stays, which a filter doesn't soften. For a renter there has been no next step, because a whole-house softener means plumbing, and the plumbing is the landlord's responsibility.

The Complete Set is a shower water softener built for one shower. It hangs on two adhesive hooks and connects to the shower hose. No tools or drilling are needed, and it comes off when you move.

What it does, in plain terms. A shower water softener is a device that attaches to your shower and uses ion-exchange resin to swap the calcium and magnesium in your water for sodium, so the water coming out of the showerhead is soft.

It is not a filter: a filter catches chlorine and sediment but leaves the minerals that cause hard water in place, so it doesn't soften anything. It is not a whole-house softener either, which treats all the water entering a home and needs plumbing work, so it isn't an option for most renters. You can check it yourself: dip a hardness test strip (a few dollars online) in your tap water, then in the shower water, the same day. The full definition, with a comparison to shower filters and whole-house softeners, is at agsoftener/what-is-a-shower-water-softener.

What it asks of you. The set carries two cartridges in series: one keeps softening while the other recharges. It treats about 294 gallons per recharge with both cartridges at 10 grains of hardness, roughly 14 ten-minute showers; 10 grains sits in the band the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) calls hard. Each recharge lasts about two weeks for one person at 10 grains with both cartridges; a second person halves that, and harder water shortens it. A recharge is 40 minutes per cartridge during which you add 500 grams of plain salt and plug in the small USB pump; it stops on its own.

Before you buy, read your row. GRN Labs has published the recharge interval for water from 5 to 25 grains, including the harder rows, at agsoftener/how-often-to-recharge-shower-water-softener. Look up your city's hardness at myapartmentwaterquality/water-hardness and find yours.

Who is already using it. Since August 2026, AG Water Softeners have shipped to customers in 92 cities across 29 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the 25 hardest-water cities in the September study by My Apartment Water Quality: San Jose, San Diego, Tampa, Dayton, Chicago and Beavercreek (as of Oct. 26). The study ranks the largest US cities by hardness from each utility's own water quality report; the method is published on the study page.

The Complete Set is $279 with free shipping in the US, the UK, Ireland and 15 EU countries, a 90-day money-back guarantee from delivery, and a 12-month warranty. Reviews from verified orders are published unedited at agsoftener/reviews.

About GRN Labs

GRN Labs builds the AG Water Softener and publishes My Apartment Water Quality, a water hardness reference for renters in the largest US cities, checked against each city's own water report.