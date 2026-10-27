Zelensky Enacts NSDC Decision On National Security Strategy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The corresponding decree No. 1066/202 has been published on the President's website, according to Ukrinform.

According to this resolution, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is tasked, in particular, with organizing the work to update the National Security Strategy, which was approved by Presidential Decree No. 392/2020 of September 14, 2020,“On the Resolution of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine of September 14, 2020, 'On the National Security Strategy of Ukraine'” (as amended by Presidential Decree No. 16/2025 of January 6, 2025).

In addition, the NSDC Secretariat, in cooperation with the National Institute for Strategic Studies and with the involvement of relevant government agencies, civil society institutions, and foreign experts, must prepare proposals within three months regarding amendments to the Strategy for consideration by the National Security and Defense Council.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council is responsible for overseeing the implementation of this decision.

extends martial law for another 90 day

The decree takes effect on the date of its publication.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 25, Zelensky announced a security meeting in Brussels, during which initiatives to end the war will be discussed. Representatives from the United States, Ukraine, the European Union, and NATO will participate.

Photo: Office of the President