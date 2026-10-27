Melania Trump's Chief Adviser: Russia Pledges To Respect Oleshky Residents' Evacuation Choices

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Marc Beckman, senior advisor to U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, made this statement in an interview with Ukrinform

When asked whether the residents of Oleshky would be able to freely choose their evacuation destination without pressure from the Russian occupation authorities, he noted:“Russia has assured the Ukrainians, as well as the Americans, that it will respect the wishes of the people who live in Oleshky,” he said.

According to Beckman, Ukraine and Russia“worked together to put a series of safeguards.”

“Once they are informed of where individuals and their families would like to go-whether to Ukraine, Russia, or to remain in their homes in Oleshky-those safeguards will hopefully provide enough protection to ensure that everyone's wishes are respected,” he explained.

The First Lady's chief advisor emphasized that the leadership of Ukraine and Russia, at both the governmental and military levels, has planned the humanitarian operation down to the day and hour.

He did not rule out extending the ceasefire if both sides conclude that it is necessary to deliver humanitarian aid and prepare for evacuation.

According to Beckman, the start date for the ceasefire was determined after technical and logistical issues were worked out jointly with Ukrainian and Russian leadership.

“The date of October 29 was chosen because both the Ukrainian government and military, as well as the Russian government and military, believe it is the earliest and best date to ensure the safety of all residents of Oleshky, bring in humanitarian aid-including medical personnel, medicine, clean water, food, and more-and begin preparing for the evacuation,” he explained.

Beckman did not disclose details of the guarantees provided by Russia or the mechanisms for responding to possible violations of the ceasefire. According to him, Ukrainian and Russian officials have asked that this information not be made public for the time being.

He also reported that Ukraine and Russia have agreed on the composition of civilian teams that will work with the residents of Oleshky, assess their needs, and assist with the evacuation.

Trump ready to continue humanitarian efforts in Ukraine after Oleshky operation, senior advise

The Ukrainian group will be led by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights, who will work on the ground alongside other Ukrainian representatives. The Russian side has also designated its representative and other civilian participants in the operation.

Beckman highly praised Lubinets' work, calling him a person who is extremely devoted to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and who makes every effort to overcome obstacles.

As previously reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump proposed a ceasefire to deliver humanitarian aid to the residents of Oleshky and prepare for the evacuation of civilians.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook