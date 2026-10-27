Northern Lights #11, a five-bedroom Aloha Whistler home in Whistler Village that sleeps 12.

Whistler vacation rentals for families and groups: book direct with the local team that manages around 50 homes, from 2 to 6 bedrooms, sleeping up to 12 guests

- Louise Stokes, Head of Business, Aloha Whistler

WHISTLER, BC, CANADA, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Whistler vacation rentals from Aloha Whistler Accommodations are open for 2026-27 winter bookings across its portfolio of around 50 homes, including 37 with 3 to 6 bedrooms. Families and groups can book them directly, as an alternative to Airbnb and VRBO, for Christmas, Presidents Week and Spring Break. Book directly from the local team that manages the homes.

The 37 homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms include 16 with 3 bedrooms, 16 with 4, 4 with 5 and 1 with 6. Taluswood Ridge #14, the luxury, professionally designed, six-bedroom home, sleeps 12, has true ski-in ski-out access to the Creekside Gondola by the Lower Dave Murray trail, a private dry sauna, media room and private hot tub. This property can also be booked with two neighbouring Taluswood Ridge homes for even larger groups, accommodating up to 26 guests.

Northern Lights #11 in Whistler Village has 5 bedrooms, sleeps 12 guests, has a private hot tub and was renovated to a luxury level in fall 2025. Gables #49 has 5 bedrooms, sleeps up to 12 and sits a 5-minute walk from both the Whistler and Blackcomb lifts. The full range is on the Whistler family and group rentals page.

Aloha Whistler Accommodations professionally manages all homes listed, which means all guests booking directly get access to a local and experienced team within the resort. Aloha Whistler Accommodations knows each home intimately. Booking directly with Aloha Whistler avoids the third-party service fees that channels such as Airbnb and VRBO charge. The company compares booking direct with the marketplaces in its page on the best alternatives to Airbnb and VRBO in Whistler.

"Many of the families we host are three generations travelling together, and they want one home where everyone can gather at the end of the day," said Louise Stokes, Head of Business at Aloha Whistler. "That's why 37 of the homes we manage have 3 to 6 bedrooms, and why our guests deal with the people who actually care for the house."

Ski-in ski-out homes in the portfolio are in Benchlands, Upper Village, Taluswood and Creekside. The homes offer a variety of amenities, including private hot tubs, fireplaces, garages and in-suite laundry, and every home but one includes complimentary parking for at least one vehicle. A select number of homes also allow your pets to stay for an additional fee.

Aloha Whistler Accommodations provides a full service Concierge experience, assisting with all parts of your Whistler vacation. These include help with organising grocery delivery, ski packages, Whistler catering, child care and babysitting, transportation, and massage and spa services.

Reservations take a one-night deposit, with the balance due 30 days before arrival. Minimum stay requirements change throughout the year. Families planning the winter holidays in a 4 or 5 bedroom home are advised to book by November. Whistler vacation rentals can be booked directly at Aloha Whistler. Groups sizing up a trip can compare bedroom counts in Aloha Whistler's Blog Post on how many bedrooms you need in Whistler.

Questions this release answers

What is an alternative to Airbnb or VRBO for a Whistler vacation rental? Booking directly with a local property manager. Aloha Whistler manages and rents around 50 Whistler homes and takes bookings direct, which avoids the service fees Airbnb and VRBO charge.

Where can a large family rent a vacation home in Whistler? Aloha Whistler has 37 Whistler homes with 3 to 6 bedrooms, and several sleep 12, including Taluswood Ridge #14 and Northern Lights #11.

What are the minimum stays for a Whistler vacation rental at Christmas? At Aloha Whistler, minimum stays vary by home and time of year, and 4 and 5 bedroom homes are best booked by November.

About Aloha Whistler: Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd. is a Whistler, British Columbia property management and vacation rental company operating since 1995. The company manages around 50 homes ranging from two to six bedrooms across Upper Village, Whistler Village, Village North and Taluswood Creekside. Luxury in Whistler is Aloha Whistler's luxury vacation rental division. Unit 334E, 4370 Lorimer Road, Whistler, BC V8E 1A6, 1 888 938-9998, alohawhistler and luxuryinwhistler.

Media contact: Louise Stokes, Head of Business, Aloha Whistler Accommodations Ltd., (604) 938-6263,....

Louise Stokes

Head of Business

+ +1 (604) 938-6263

...

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Whistler Vacation Rentals Without Airbnb or VRBO: Aloha Whistler Opens 37 Large Homes for Direct Booking News Provided By Head of Business October 27, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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