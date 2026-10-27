Kazakhstan's Qazaqgaz To Complete 507-Km Saralzhyn Surveys By Year-End

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's national gas company QazaqGaz plans to complete seismic surveys at the Saralzhyn site by the end of 2026, covering a total of 507 kilometers, according to the company.

QazaqGaz Deputy Chairman of the Management Board for Exploration and Production Asylzhan Dauletov reviewed the progress of the work.

The company's subsidiary, QazaqGaz Exploration and Production LLP, is conducting 2D seismic surveys using the common depth point (CDP) method within the contractual area of the Saralzhyn site. The work is aimed at clarifying the geological structure of the subsurface, identifying promising structures and preparing targets for exploratory drilling.

The total survey length includes 147 kilometers of detailed surveys and 360 kilometers of regional surveys, Dauletov said.

“Test and methodological work has now begun to determine the optimal parameters for seismic surveys. The seismic exploration work is scheduled for completion by the end of 2026. The results will help clarify the geological structure of promising targets and substantiate the selection of locations for exploratory wells,” he said.

After completing the surveys at Saralzhyn, QazaqGaz plans to begin 2D seismic surveys at the GIN-1 (Caspian Foreland) subsurface geological study site. The total survey length there will be 3,700 kilometers. Regional surveys will be conducted first, followed by detailed surveys.

QazaqGaz is a portfolio company of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund. The company manages centralized infrastructure for transporting commercial gas through main gas pipelines and gas distribution networks, ensures international gas transit, and sells gas in domestic and foreign markets. It also develops, finances, constructs, and operates pipelines and gas storage facilities.