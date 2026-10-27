Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Presentation Of Q3 2026 Results 4 November 2026 At 08:00 (CET)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mowi ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the results for the third quarter 2026 at The Salmon, Strandpromenaden 11, 0252 Oslo, Norway.

The results will be presented in English through a live webcast followed by a Q&A session. Participants will have the opportunity to submit questions online throughout the webcast session. The webcast will be available on

A recording of the webcast will be made available on our website immediately afterwards.

Please note that the quarterly report and presentation will be published at 06:30 (CET).





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.