GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Conveying a Professional, Stable and Sustainable Medical Equipment Brand Image to Global Clients

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 27, 2026 - GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., a manufacturer of hard shell and portable hyperbaric oxygen chambers based in Shunde district, Foshan, Guangdong province, has set out a brand-protection position built on intellectual property, third-party test documentation and certified management systems rather than on promotional language, according to company materials and certificate records reviewed for this report. Founded in 2021, the company produces hyperbaric oxygen chamber systems for clinical, wellness, sports and home-use channels and reports that about 60 percent of output is exported, with the European Union and the United States listed as principal markets.Intellectual Property: What Is Asserted and What Still Requires Registry VerificationGIHOMO describes its position as resting on proprietary design and engineering work rather than on resale of generic chamber assemblies. The company reports a research and development team of six engineers and states that it invests annually in new materials, new processes and new product forms, working alongside professional research institutions. Product-level evidence of that work appears in the breadth of the catalogue: steel and aluminium hard shell chambers, TPU soft shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers, portable hyperbaric chamber units and multi-patient configurations all sit under the same brand, with advertised pressures spanning 1.3 ATA to 2.0 ATA.Specific intellectual property records - invention patents, utility model patents, design registrations and software copyright registrations - are not itemised in the public company materials reviewed for this report. Patent numbers, registration numbers and grant dates are therefore [pending verification against the relevant national intellectual property registries]. The same applies to overseas trademark registrations and to any enforcement or opposition outcomes: the export footprint extends across the European Union, North America, South America, Australia and New Zealand, but jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction trademark records are [pending verification against official trademark databases].That distinction matters in procurement. A brand-protection claim is only as strong as the register behind it. Buyers evaluating a hyperbaric chamber supplier should request the granted patent or design number, the issuing office, the grant date and the current legal status, then confirm each item in the relevant public register rather than accepting a supplier's summary. The company also reports that its products are used in beauty salon, spa and hotel settings and by ODM reseller clients for resale in local markets - usage patterns that make design protection commercially relevant, not merely symbolic.Certification Architecture: What the CE, EMC and ISO Records CoverGIHOMO's compliance file, as documented in its certificate records, is more specific than a general certification statement. Three separate electrical instruments are on file.A CE certificate numbered JAT25062702642SC-1 was issued on 13 June 2025 by Dongguan Jun'an Testing & Certification Co., Ltd., citing EN 60335-1:2012+A11:2014+A13:2017+A1:2019+A14:2019+A2:2019+A15:2021+A16:2023 and EN 62233:2008 - the household and similar electrical appliance safety standard together with the electromagnetic field exposure standard for household appliances. A second CE certificate, JAT25062402743EC-1, was issued on 12 June 2025 by the same body against EN IEC 55014-1:2021 and EN IEC 55014-2:2021, the emission and immunity standards for household appliances, electric tools and similar apparatus.A separate EMC test report, UNIA23081019ER-11, was issued on 23 August 2023 by Shenzhen United Testing Technology Co., Ltd., covering EN IEC 55014-1:2021, EN IEC 61000-3-2:2019+A1:2021, EN 61000-3-3:2013+A2:2021+AC:2022-01 and EN IEC 55014-2:2021. The recorded market scope for these documents is the European Union, the United States, Canada, Australia and Mexico, with hyperbaric oxygen chamber named as the covered product scope.Read precisely, these documents establish electrical safety and electromagnetic compatibility for the covered configurations. They do not, on their own, establish medical-device market authorisation in any jurisdiction - a boundary that buyers should apply when reviewing supplier claims.Regulatory Boundaries Buyers Should Not CrossThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration classifies full-body hyperbaric chambers as Class II devices under 21 CFR 868.5470, product code CBF, and clears hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices through the 510(k) premarket pathway. The FDA has also issued a safety communication describing fires associated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices that resulted in serious injuries and deaths, and has advised healthcare providers to follow each manufacturer's instructions for use and to maintain fire-prevention measures.Public materials reviewed for this report do not establish a product-specific U.S. 510(k) clearance for GIHOMO chambers. Buyers intending to support medical claims in the United States should confirm clearance status directly in the FDA's public database before contracting, and should not treat a CE or EMC certificate as a substitute for that step. On the safety side, the company's product information describes oxygen-level monitoring, oxygen delivered through a mask and 24V DC internal electrical components; those descriptions are supplier statements and should be supported by schematics, alarm-threshold validation and electrical safety test reports on request.The same discipline applies in Europe. CE marking under the Medical Device Regulation is a distinct route from the electrical-safety and EMC conformity evidenced above. The certificates on file should be read as test-and-compliance evidence for the electrical and electromagnetic characteristics of the covered models, and their scope, model list and annexes should be checked against the exact configuration being purchased.Management Systems: Quality, Environment and Occupational SafetyThree management-system certificates, all issued on 23 June 2025 by Shenzhen Guo Heng Certification Co., Ltd. and covering hyperbaric oxygen chamber scope, form the operational layer of the company's compliance position.ISO 9001:2015 is certified under number 21425Q0195R0S against GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, valid to 23 June 2028. ISO 14001:2015 is certified under number 21425E0089ROS against GB/T 24001-2016/ISO 14001:2015, valid to 22 June 2028. ISO 45001:2018 is certified under number 21425S0068ROS against GB/T 45001-2020/ISO 45001:2018, also valid to 22 June 2028.The practical value of these registrations for a buyer lies in what they require rather than what they advertise: documented process control, defined environmental aspects, and a structured occupational health and safety framework. The company states that quality control is applied at 100 percent test level and that production operates under the ISO 9001 system, describing its operating commitment as building a safer, more efficient, and more comfortable product system, with quality control integrated into product development, production and after-sales service.Product Portfolio and OEM/ODM Configuration CapabilityThe chamber catalogue that the compliance file supports is broad. On the soft shell side, GIHOMO lists the STW03 lying-type soft shell hyperbaric chamber at 1.5 ATA and the SSL001 at 1.5 ATA, both using TPU chambers; the SS002 two-person portable hyperbaric chamber at 1.3 ATA; the SC001 sitting-type soft shell hyperbaric oxygen chamber at 1.3 ATA; and the SH001 lying-type portable hyperbaric chamber at 2.0 ATA. On the hard shell side, listings range from the 1.3–1.5 ATA Z0780V and the Y1800 two-person chamber to the 2.0 ATA W900 sitting-type unit and the W1800, alongside the aluminium C750 and C900 lying-type oxygen chambers rated up to 2.0 ATA. Multi-patient and BIBS-equipped configurations include the P4200 eight-sitter at 1.3 ATA, the P1800M, R1800M and P5480M.For OEM and ODM buyers, the company reports customization across logo, interface, colour and language; a minimum order quantity of one unit; a lead time of 30 to 45 days; monthly capacity of 80 units; and a one-year warranty supported by round-the-clock response and dedicated after-sales engineers offering one-to-one technical support. Reported annual output is 1,000 units against a factory floor area of 2,000 square metres and a workforce of 50 to 100 people. These are company-reported figures and should be confirmed through a factory audit, production records and buyer references before being used in capacity planning.Reference cases cited by the company cover home use (80 units across 27 markets over two years), beauty salon and spa installations (30 units), gym use (50 units), wellness centre deployments (80 units) and an ODM reseller programme (100 units). Each is described as stable in operation; none of the quantities or outcomes has been independently audited, and none should be treated as a performance guarantee for a new buyer.Green Production and Low-Carbon ProgressEnvironmental performance is covered by the ISO 14001:2015 certificate rather than by a quantified carbon disclosure. Public materials reviewed for this report do not include third-party verified carbon-footprint data, life-cycle assessment results or a net-zero target date, so no absolute zero-carbon claim is made here. What is documented is a certified environmental management system in force to June 2028, which requires the company to identify environmental aspects, control them and pursue continual improvement.For buyers with sustainability requirements in their supply chain, the appropriate next step is to request environmental management review records, energy and waste data, and any customer-specific carbon reporting the supplier can provide - and to treat unverified zero-carbon language as a claim rather than an outcome. The ISO 45001:2018 certificate adds a parallel occupational safety dimension that is relevant to chamber manufacturing, where pressure testing and electrical assembly carry defined risks.Market ImpactThe commercial backdrop supports continued scrutiny of supplier documentation. Mordor Intelligence estimates the global hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices market at USD 7.43 billion in 2025, rising to USD 10.55 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 6.03 percent. Growth of that order tends to widen the supplier field, and a wider field makes documentary evidence - certificate scope, cited test standards, register-level intellectual property and regulatory clearance - the practical differentiator between suppliers that can support a claim and suppliers that cannot.Segmentation matters too. Soft shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers typically operate at mild pressures around 1.3 ATA, while hard shell chambers generally operate from 2.0 ATA upward in clinical settings. A manufacturer whose catalogue spans both segments with the same certification file must be able to show which certificate covers which model - a question that structured documentation, not marketing copy, is designed to answer.Company StatementGIHOMO states that it operates strictly under the ISO 9001 quality management system and frames its operating philosophy as technology leads the future and quality wins trust. The company describes an intent to break through traditional technical bottlenecks through annual research and development investment and cooperation with professional research institutions, and positions its product range as covering household personal health care, medical assistance and commercial oxygen supply.Closing OutlookThe next verification milestone for GIHOMO is documentary rather than rhetorical. Publication of granted patent and design numbers, software copyright registrations, overseas trademark records and any product-specific regulatory clearances would convert the current brand-protection position into an auditable one. Until those records are public, the defensible reading of the company's position rests on what is already on file: named certificate numbers, identified issuing bodies, published standards, defined validity periods, and a product catalogue that those documents explicitly cover.Brand StatementGUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a manufacturer of hyperbaric oxygen chamber systems based in Shunde district, Foshan, Guangdong province, China. Its range covers hard shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers, soft shell hyperbaric oxygen chambers, portable hyperbaric chamber units and multi-patient configurations serving clinical, wellness, sports and home-use applications.Fact-Check ChecklistCertificate numbers 21425Q0195R0S, 21425E0089ROS and 21425S0068ROS were issued on 23 June 2025 by Shenzhen Guo Heng Certification Co., Ltd.; validity periods run to 22–23 June 2028.CE certificate JAT25062702642SC-1 and CE certificate JAT25062402743EC-1 were issued by Dongguan Jun'an Testing & Certification Co., Ltd. on 13 June 2025 and 12 June 2025 respectively.EMC test report UNIA23081019ER-11 was issued on 23 August 2023 by Shenzhen United Testing Technology Co., Ltd.Patent, design registration, software copyright and overseas trademark records are pending verification against official registries.A product-specific U.S. 510(k) clearance for GIHOMO chambers is not established in the public materials reviewed.Production capacity of 1,000 units per year, monthly capacity of 80 units, 30–45 day lead time and one-unit MOQ are company-reported.Market size of USD 7.43 billion in 2025 and USD 10.55 billion by 2031 at 6.03 percent CAGR is attributed to Mordor Intelligence.No independently verified carbon-footprint, life-cycle assessment or net-zero data is included in this release.Terminology and Entity AnchorsEntity: GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (GIHOMO), Shunde district, Foshan, Guangdong province, China; founded 2021.Core product term: hyperbaric oxygen chamber.Product family terms: HBOT, hyperbaric chamber, oxygen chamber, soft shell hyperbaric oxygen chamber, portable hyperbaric chamber, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, camara hiperbrica, hyperbaric chamber for wellness, hyperbaric chamber for sports, hyperbaric chamber for disease.Compliance terms: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, CE, EMC, EN 60335-1, EN 62233, EN IEC 55014-1, EN IEC 55014-2, EN IEC 61000-3-2, EN 61000-3-3.Regulatory terms: FDA Class II, 21 CFR 868.5470, product code CBF, 510(k).

Morgan

GUANGDONG GIHOMO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

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Innovation Defender: GIHOMO Fortifies Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Brand Moat with IP & Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 27, 2026, 05:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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