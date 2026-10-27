Former Teacher Turns Her Family's System Into Optiai, An App That Helps Households Run On Routine And Calm

Corrine Freese, Co-Founder and Director of OptiAI

Corrine Freese, a former teacher with a Master's in Educational Psychology, co-founded the Austin family app around the way she runs her home

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Corrine Freese spent her early career in a classroom, where she learned that children do best when the day is predictable. She carried that lesson into her home, and later into technology. Today she is Co-Founder and Director of OptiAI, a family life app that began as her own way of organizing household life."As a teacher I learned that children thrive on routine and calm," Freese said. "OptiAI is how I've always run our home: everything in one place, everyone knowing what's next."Freese holds a Master's in Educational Psychology and has more than 20 years of experience. She started as a teacher, moved into IT-enabled services and then core technology, and is also Co-Founder of Aspire Digital. OptiAI is made by Aspire Digital LLC, based in Austin.OptiAI brings a family's shared calendar, chores, shopping, budgeting, health, childcare and pets into one place. Its built-in assistant, Opti, can add an event or task from a typed message or a photo of a school notice, after the user confirms.Features reflect the routines-first approach:- Kids earn Chore Stars for chores, with optional allowance jars, and parents approve. Parent and child roles keep each person's view appropriate.- Family Letters, added in version 3.2.7, lets anyone in the family write to anyone else, now or sealed until a date or occasion. Parents can also write sealed letters to their children, typed or spoken, with a voice note and a photo. Only the writer and the recipient can read a letter, and Family Letters is free.- Sensitive areas such as health and finances are private by default. Household members share only what they choose.OptiAI is available on web, iOS and Android in 11 languages. Full Access with every module is free. The One plan, at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, adds More AI. OptiAI provides organization tools and information, not medical, legal, tax or financial advice.OptiAI is designed so the whole household can see the plan, not just the person who organizes it. Parents and children each get their own role and view.Freese is available for interviews and podcasts, US Central Time.About OptiAIOptiAI is a family life app from Aspire Digital LLC in Austin, Texas. It brings the shared calendar, chores, shopping, budgeting, health, childcare and pets into one place, with an assistant, Opti, that adds and updates things from a message or a photo. Available on web, iOS and Android in 11 languages. Full Access is free. More AI is available with the One plan.

Corrine Freese

OptiAI (Aspire Digital LLC)

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Former Teacher Turns Her Family's System Into OptiAI, an App That Helps Households Run on Routine and Calm News Provided By OptiAI (Aspire Digital LLC) October 27, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Technology



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