Little Sparrows Technologies Receives Innovative Technology Designation From Vizient For Bili-Huttm Neonatal Phototherapy

bili-hutTM neonatal phototherapy

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Designation recognizes Vizient-contracted products that bring improvement to healthcare industry

- Donna J. Brezinski, MD, CEO

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Little Sparrows Technologies today announced that its bili-hutTM neonatal phototherapy system has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient®, the largest healthcare performance improvement company. Little Sparrows showcased bili-hutTM at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange on September 24 in Las Vegas.

As part of the Innovative Technology program, healthcare experts who serve on Vizient's client-led councils evaluate select products and technologies for their potential to strengthen clinical care, patient and workforce safety and the operational performance of healthcare organizations. Products that receive the Innovative Technology designation are previously contracted solutions identified as having the potential to positively impact patient care and healthcare organizations' business operations.

Designed to treat neonatal jaundice, bili-hut is a portable LED phototherapy system that delivers intensive blue-light treatment through a unique, curved canopy surrounding the infant, providing broad light exposure. Its design creates a stable thermal environment while allowing continuous visibility and ready access to the baby without the bulky overhead phototherapy equipment and incubator configurations commonly used in hospital settings. Compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient, bili-hut is designed for use both in hospitals and home-care settings. The system supports family-centered care by facilitating parent-infant interaction during treatment, while its portability and simplified setup enable greater flexibility in delivering phototherapy across care settings, including space-constrained and resource-limited environments.

“We developed bili-hut to challenge the idea that effective phototherapy must be tied to large, stationary hospital devices that overly complicate clinical workflow and separate families from their newborn,” said Donna J. Brezinski, MD, founder and chief executive officer of Little Sparrows Technologies.“This designation recognizes the importance of designing neonatal technology around both clinical needs and the realities of how families receive care. By making phototherapy portable, highly effective and easier to integrate into a wide variety of care settings, we aim to help clinicians deliver timely treatment while keeping parents closer to their babies.”

“We congratulate Little Sparrows Technologies on earning this peer-recognized designation,” said Kelly Flaharty, associate vice president, contract operations, Vizient.“After evaluation by our client-led council, bili-hutTM Neonatal Phototherapy was identified as demonstrating qualities that signal its potential to positively influence patient care and healthcare operations.”

“Little Sparrows has taken a well-established therapy and rethought how it can be delivered,” said Douglas Treco, PhD, chairman of the board of Little Sparrows Technologies.“The Vizient Innovative Technology designation is an important external recognition of that approach. We believe innovations that combine strong clinical performance with practical advantages for healthcare providers and families are essential to improving newborn care and expanding the company's impact.”

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. If it is determined that a product is innovative, Vizient may award a contract outside of the competitive bid cycle.

About Little Sparrows Technologies

Little Sparrows Technologies is a medical technology company based in Woburn, Massachusetts, dedicated to improving newborn health through innovative, practical and accessible solutions. Founded by neonatologist Donna J. Brezinski, MD, the company develops products for neonatal jaundice treatment and developmental care. Its flagship bili-hutTM phototherapy system is designed to support effective treatment across the spectrum of care in hospital and home-care settings. Little Sparrows' portfolio also includes the bili-rulerTM jaundice screening tool and a suite of developmental care products that support positioning, comfort and family-centered care. For more information, visit .

Donna J. Brezinski, MD

Little Sparrows Technologies

+1 781-725-2460

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Little Sparrows Technologies Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient for bili-hutTM Neonatal Phototherapy News Provided By Little Sparrows Technologies October 27, 2026, 05:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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